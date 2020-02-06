Bride slams best friend for ‘ruining her wedding’ by announcing her pregnancy during speeches

6 February 2020, 11:49

A bride was left fuming when her bridesmaid announced her pregnancy
A bride was left fuming when her bridesmaid announced her pregnancy. Picture: Getty

A bridesmaid ‘stole the bride’s thunder’ by announcing her pregnancy during wedding speech.

A bride has slammed her oldest friend after she decided to announce her pregnancy on the day of her wedding.

The anonymous woman wrote on Reddit's Am I The A*****e forum explaining that she had taken her three best pals with her to a ‘fancy penthouse apartment’ the morning of the big day.

But as they were getting ready, her good friend Laura refused to drink the champagne, before admitting that she had a baby on the way.

She told online users: "Of course I was happy for her, but obviously the focus was then on Laura and her pregnancy. Not us getting ready for my wedding - something I had been planning for two years."

A bridesmaid 'stole her friend's thunder'
A bridesmaid 'stole her friend's thunder'. Picture: Getty

The bride then revealed Laura drew more attention to her happy news when she decided to ‘cradle’ her stomach during the official photos.

She went on: "I was holding my bouquet, Anna and Kelly were holding theirs but Laura placed hers on the floor and was standing with her hands cradling her stomach as if to emphasise her bump - which was barely noticeable as she's barely 12 weeks."

As the day went on, the bride became more annoyed when Laura stood up to say a few words, but ended her speech with “and I’m so excited to announce that as Bride’s best friend, I’d like her to be an honorary aunt to my baby who is due summer 2020!”.

“With her being an old family friend of course my family were over the moon and again the attention was on her and her pregnancy and not me and my husband,” she explained.

Before adding: “I felt so upset on my wedding day and haven’t really spoke to Laura much since. She has since sent me a text saying I’m acting like a spoiled brat and the world doesn’t revolve around me.”

After asking for other social media users’ opinions, it seems as though people were firmly on the bride’s side.

One user slammed: “Talk about stealing the spotlight. It seems to me that she had ample time to say something prior to YOUR wedding day. Then once she has hijacked the mood she doubles and triples down on it. Extremely rude”

Another said: “Everything about Laura’s behavior that day was over the top. It was reprehensible and a blatant attempt to hijack your wedding.”

While a third added: “She literally cradled a non-existent bump to ruin your wedding pictures, but you're the spoiled brat? She turned her toast to you into a pregnancy announcement for her on your wedding day, but you're the one who thinks the world revolves around you? What in the entitled, self-centered hell?"

