New mum says Poundland's stick-on lights transformed her kitchen and helped with night feeds
5 February 2020, 15:32
Many mums have shared their own stories of how handy the stick-on lights are.
A new-mum has praised some stick-on lights that she bought from Poundland for coming to her aid during night-time feeds.
Posting on Facebook group Poundland Appreciation Society, she wrote: "Found these little lights and wanted to give them a go in the kitchen.
"Ideal at 5am when making the baby's bottle."
She also shared a photo of the stick-on lights lighting up the bottle preparation area, which many mums have praised for being handy and not too overpowering when tired in the middle of the night.
One person commented: "I've got them all round the house as we get loads of power cuts and the kids are terrified of dark rooms."
Another added: "I have put these in my wardrobe as my partner works really late night and I work early morning so that way I'm able to see what clothes I'm grabbing without waking him up."
And a third wrote: "Perfect if you don't want to fully wake up."
