New mum says Poundland's stick-on lights transformed her kitchen and helped with night feeds

5 February 2020, 15:32

The new-mum has praised the kitchen lights for helping with night time feeds (stock image)
The new-mum has praised the kitchen lights for helping with night time feeds (stock image). Picture: Getty

Many mums have shared their own stories of how handy the stick-on lights are.

A new-mum has praised some stick-on lights that she bought from Poundland for coming to her aid during night-time feeds.

Posting on Facebook group Poundland Appreciation Society, she wrote: "Found these little lights and wanted to give them a go in the kitchen.

The mum shared a photo of her new kitchen to the Facebook group
The mum shared a photo of her new kitchen to the Facebook group. Picture: Facebook

"Ideal at 5am when making the baby's bottle."

She also shared a photo of the stick-on lights lighting up the bottle preparation area, which many mums have praised for being handy and not too overpowering when tired in the middle of the night.

One person commented: "I've got them all round the house as we get loads of power cuts and the kids are terrified of dark rooms."

Mums have praised the lights for not being too overpowering in the middle of the night (stock image)
Mums have praised the lights for not being too overpowering in the middle of the night (stock image). Picture: Getty

Another added: "I have put these in my wardrobe as my partner works really late night and I work early morning so that way I'm able to see what clothes I'm grabbing without waking him up."

And a third wrote: "Perfect if you don't want to fully wake up."

