Mum, 68, licks daughter, 21, awake like a puppy every morning

7 August 2020, 12:24

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The mother and daughter appeared on TLC series sMothered and spoke about their close bond.

A mum with a 'close bond' to her daughter has revealed that she licks her awake 'like a puppy' every morning.

Marcia, 68, and her daughter Alena, 21, appeared on TLC series 'sMothered' to talk about their mother-daughter relationship.

In a clip from the show, Marcia is seen sneaking into Alena's room and licking her all over her face, telling her that she wants to 'lick her all up'.

Alena says she loves being woken u in this way
Alena says she loves being woken u in this way. Picture: TLC

Alena is then shown giggling at her mum, and tells the cameras how much she enjoys being woken up in this way.

"I love it when my Mamma licks me, it kind of makes me feel closer to her because we’re doing something funny and out of the ordinary," Alena says.

sMothered airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9pm
sMothered airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9pm. Picture: TLC

"It’s a thing we do every single day!"

Marcia adds: "She kept pestering me for a puppy and I couldn’t get her a puppy. So I turned into the doggy. Alena tastes pretty good and all sweet, I just want to eat her all up!"

Speaking about their relationship, Marcia says: "Some people don’t agree or they wonder what is wrong with her.

"I love the idea as she’s growing up of being able to do all those silly things. It’s getting a little tricky as she’s getting older, but still do all the same antics and we still play the same games and we have fun."

Marcia adopted Alena as a toddler
Marcia adopted Alena as a toddler. Picture: TLC

Alena suffers from an Enzyme deficiency, and was adopted by Marcia when she was a toddler. Since then, the pair have become inseparable.

To build up Alena's strength, Marcia also used to chase her round the house each morning.

Marcia says: “When Alena was very little she didn’t have much stamina, so I would say ‘you can’t get me, you can’t get me.’”

sMothered airs at 9pm on Tuesdays exclusively on TLC

