Couple who take turns naming their children fall out over baby name 'Tuesday'

By Alice Dear

One man has been left outraged by his wife's baby name choice for their son – even though it is technically her turn to choose.

A man has taken to Reddit to share his distress over his wife's decision to name their son Tuesday.

The unnamed man and his partner have a system which means they take turns choosing their children's names, with him deciding on their first born's name – Charlotte.

Now, it's the wife's turn and she wants to name their son after the second day of the week, Tuesday.

While it is technically her choice, he said he is having none of it, and the debate has caused some serious issues between them.

In the post, the man explained that he and his partner have been together since they were 14-years-old, and married young.

The couple welcomed a little girl first, who he named Charlotte, before they broke up.

During their time apart, his wife fell pregnant after sleeping with one of her male friends.

He explained in the post: "My wife felt pretty awful about herself (I initiated the break) and ended up hooking up with one of her longtime male friends and she got pregnant.

"At six months pregnant, we reconnected again and got back together. Her friend had absolutely no interest in the baby (he had begged her to abort) and told us he would not play a role in the baby's life whatsoever."

They decided to raise the baby together after reuniting, which has been going smoothly – until the name debate.

He explained that the "deal" was he named their daughter Charlotte – a name the mother didn't actually like – and she could name their next one.

The wife now wants to call their son Tuesday, a name he thought was a joke to begin with.

He wrote in the post: "She came up to me yesterday and told me she was reading a book and found the perfect name. I asked her what and she said 'Tuesday'.

"When she first said it, I admittedly laughed out loud and I asked her if she was serious. She said yes, she was, and it's her decision."

While she argued that babies have unique names these days, he argued the name will get him bullied at school later in life.

He went on to describe the argument, writing: "I told her that yes, UNIQUE names not days of the week. She wasn't hearing it and pointed out she hated the name Charlotte and agreed on the basis she would get to name the next kid.

"I argued that's a totally different thing, Charlotte is a NORMAL name, our daughter won't get laughed at because of it. My wife got frustrated and after arguing on and off for the rest of the day she finally told me he wasn't even my kid.

"I just walked off and although she came right back and apologised and that she didn't mean it, I was f*****g p****d."

People on Reddit have had mixed opinions about the man's situation, but the main consensus was that the "deal" of taking turns to name their children was doomed to fail.

One person wrote on the post: "Your whole naming convention sucks. You both should have agreed to your daughter’s name and you both should agree to your new baby’s name. Co-parenting means working together and communicating."

But what do you think, could this be a good way to name your children?