Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week

13 January 2022, 13:58 | Updated: 13 January 2022, 15:11

A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week. Picture: Getty Images
A woman has sparked a debate after admitting she only washes three times a week.

A mum has asked for advice after her friends called her ‘disgusting’ for only washing three times a week.

The anonymous woman said she was shocked that her friends had time to wash daily, as she has two daughters and works part time.

Taking to Mumsnet, the mum said that she had gone out for a drink with a group of her girl friends, some of whom are parents and some are not.

A mum has said she has no time to shower. Picture: Getty Images

The post reads: “One friend mentions she is struggling to find time for a shower every day since she had her baby.

“I said ‘well I don't shower every day without a young baby’.

“All of my friends looked at me in horror.

“Apparently even the ones with kids shower daily.”

She explained that one of her children is under five, and she works twice a week, continuing: “I shower on work days plus one extra day so usually three times a week my days off usually consist of playing at home, walking the dog, school run and maybe park.”

A mum-of-two has said she has no time to shower. Picture: Getty Images

The woman clarified: “I would shower extra if exercising/having sex/on period etc,” adding that she also bathes her children three times a week.

Unsurprisingly, the post received a lot of comments, with many supporting her cleaning habits.

One user wrote: “There is nothing wrong with showering 3 times a week if you don't need a shower on the in between days.”

Explaining their own washing routine, someone else said: “Every 4 days roughly. I have clean clothes, bedding etc, don't go to the gym, so I am clean and smell good. I expect that horrifies some people.”

Someone else said: “If it wasn't for the kids I'd shower every day but then I absolutely love showers and I do get smelly if I don't. If you don't smell then you needn't shower every day of course. Better for your skin and better for the planet.”

However, some were horrified, with one person saying: “The only time I don’t shower daily is when camping.”

