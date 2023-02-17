Mum forced to pay teacher £100 for being an hour late to pick up child from school

17 February 2023, 06:28

A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school
A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school. Picture: TikTok @mrs._evans/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has been charged £100 for picking up her child late from school.

A mum was forced to pay £100 to a teacher at her child’s school after she was late to pick them up.

Taking to TikTok, teacher Kristin Evans (@mrs._evans) explained that parents have to pay $2 (1.60) for every minute they are late.

She went on to say she was left ‘feeling weird’ when her boss gave her the cash from one delayed pick up.

Sitting in her car after the school day, Kristen told her followers: "The director of my school just walked up to me and handed me $116 (£100).

"And she said it was because one of my half day students was picked up almost an hour late and we get paid $2 a minute for every minute that they're late.

"So this parent was charged $2 a minute for being late and it goes directly into my pocket."

She added: "This late pick up policy is in my new school's admission agreement.

"This also is not the first or second or third time they've been 20+ mins late without notice or communication, but this was the first time they were charged the late pick up fee."

It’s fair to say viewers were completely divided by the post, with many saying it’s ‘unfair’ to charge parents.

Some schools charge parents for late pick ups
Some schools charge parents for late pick ups. Picture: Getty Images

One person said: "I can remember crying because I was stuck in traffic, couldn’t get to child’s daycare before it closed or afford the fine & they called police.”

Someone else said: "Yeah I couldn't morally keep that money I'd have to return it to the parents."

While a third added: "Imagine that mom like freaking out rushing to get there high anxiety and then you get there and it’s like fork over $116, not a good day for that mum.”

However, there were plenty who agreed with the policy, with someone else commenting: "All the people disagreeing - these teacher’s aren’t paid overtime. Would you stay an hour and a half late for free at work?"

"As a child that had a late parent, MAKE THEM PAY," agreed someone else.

Fellow teachers revealed they also have similar policies in their own schools, with someone commenting: "Ours is 10 dollars the first minute and a dollar a minute thereafter. Even in an emergency."

"Our daycare is also per child, so you better hope you're on time and don't have multiple children enrolled,” said another.

