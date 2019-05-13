Jet2Holidays have just added Nando’s to their flight menu

Jet2 are now bringing a taste of Nando's to their flights. Picture: Nando's/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Flight food just got A LOT better.

Flight food has never been anyone’s first choice of a snack when travelling.

Instead of having something on the aeroplane, a lot of people choose to fill up on Pret Sandwiches, McDonald’s or a Wetherspoons full English if you’re travelling in the early hours of the morning.

However, when you now fly with Jet2, you can instead indulge with some of Nando’s most popular snacks.

That’s right, Jet2 are now selling Nando’s in the air.

Among the snacks available on Jet2's flights is the Peri-Peri box. Picture: Nando's

Jet2 are now bringing a taste of Nando's to their flights. Picture: Getty

Jet2’s in-flight menu now consists of some yummy Nando’s snacks you can enjoy mid-flight.

Among the treats available are the Nando’s half-popped corn was well as the Nando’s Box.

In the box you’ll find salted pitta chips with a tub of humous and the iconic peri-peri drizzle.

While you unfortunately can’t tuck into a half chicken with a side of garlic bread and peri-peri chips, you can enjoy a little taste of the popular fast food chain while 35,000 feet in the air.