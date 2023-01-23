You can still apply for National Grid's energy switch off discount this evening

By Alice Dear

Octopus Energy customers who have a smart meter can still sign up to take part in the energy switch-off scheme this evening.

Millions of households across the United Kingdom will reduce their energy usage this evening in a bid to prevent blackouts and make savings on their energy bills.

The National Grid's scheme means that energy providers are offering some of their customers the chance to make money by reducing their usage at peak times.

For Octopus Energy's smart meter customers, it is not too late to sign up for the scheme which will run tonight between 5:00pm and 6:00pm.

Rachel Fletcher, Director of Regulation and Economics at Octopus Energy, appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning where she encouraged Octopus Energy customers to sign up before 5:00pm in order to not miss out.

Smart meter customers will be able to earn money by reducing their energy usage in peak times. Picture: Getty

She told presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls: "If you have a smart meter and you're an Octopus Energy customer, you can still sign up.

"It's not too late, [sign up] anytime before 5:00pm."

The scheme has been put in place in a bid to help stop blackouts. Picture: Getty

Fletcher explained that half a million of their customers are already part of the scheme and that this evening, 23rd January 2023, the company will be paying 50 per cent more than usual per unit customers save in this time period.

This means that for every unit of energy saved in this time period, customers will make £3.75.

Octopus Energy are also offering customers taking part the chance to win a £500 prize.

