Martin Lewis explains three reasons why your energy bill could be wrong

19 October 2022, 12:07

Martin Lewis warns people to check they are paying the correct amount for energy
Martin Lewis warns people to check they are paying the correct amount for energy. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Martin Lewis has warned people to check that their energy provider is charging them the correct amount.

Martin Lewis has explained the three reasons why your energy bill could be incorrect.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to cause financial issues for most households across the United Kingdom, now is the time to ensure you are paying the correct amount.

During his show on ITV, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, Martin explained to one woman who had emailed in the reasons why her bill could be wrong.

The woman explained via email that her energy bill had jumped from £49 a month to £123, she wrote: "I have just received my new monthly direct debit from my energy provider and it has gone from £49 to £123 from September and then £181 per month from October 28. I am in credit of £200, is this correct, as this will be one week’s pension money?"

Martin Lewis told one caller there were three things they could do to check their energy bill is correct
Martin Lewis told one caller there were three things they could do to check their energy bill is correct. Picture: ITV

Martin explained that there are three reasons why this could be incorrect, and these issues could also relate to others and their rising bills if they seem exceptionally high.

Are you giving regular meter readings or do you have a smart meter?

Martin explained: "If you don’t, you need to get in touch and do a regular meter reading because the estimate could be wrong."

Have you come off a cheap fix?

He continued to add: "The one other thing is, have you come off a cheap fix, in which case your bill would have risen by far more than double over the last year.

"If you’ve passed all those tests, then that would seem far too high for me."

Martin Lewis has told people to check if they are submitting regular meter readings, if they have just come out of a cheap fix and to use an online energy calculator
Martin Lewis has told people to check if they are submitting regular meter readings, if they have just come out of a cheap fix and to use an online energy calculator. Picture: Getty

Are you using an online energy calculator?

The Money Saving Expert also suggested people use an online energy calculator to give them an idea of what they should be paying.

From there, you can then contact your energy supplier, he said: "Get in touch with the energy firm, call it up, politely - as the call centre operators haven’t done anything wrong - and say, please can you tell me why you’re putting my direct debit up.

"If they can’t justify it to you, then you have the right under energy firm licence conditions to have your direct debits lowered."

Read More:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out

Pumpkin patches 2022: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get free food

Martin Lewis reveals four hacks to get free food at Greggs, Pizza Express and Burger King

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes

Dad divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
A woman has fumed at her neighbour

'My neighbour banned me from parking outside their house - they're saving space for guests'

Trending on Heart

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing

Netflix will start charging 'extra user' fees early next year

Netflix

The Vixen was accused of cheating on The Chase

The Chase sparks ‘fix’ row as fans accuse the Vixen of getting milk question wrong

TV & Movies

Emmerdale is set to kill off eight characters

Emmerdale to kill off eight main characters in explosive anniversary scenes

TV & Movies

The Walk-In episode guide revealed

The Walk-In episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK viewers will be shocked by the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion argument so explosive bosses considering not airing it

Married at First Sight

The UK could face blackouts in January and February

Exact time you could expect power blackouts this winter, expert warns

News

Phil Vickery has opened up about 'kissing' his ex-wife's best friend

Phil Vickery speaks out after 'kissing' ex-wife Fern Britton's friend

Celebrities

Sam Dingle actor James has hinted his character has died

Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle actor James Hooton drops major clue his character has died

TV & Movies

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Married at First Sight

Jordan and Chanita split straight after filming Married at First Sight UK

Shock reason Married At First Sight UK's Jordan and Chanita split straight after show

Married at First Sight

Everything that happened after the Married at First Sight UK reunion

Married at First Sight UK 2022: All the drama that happened after the 'explosive' reunion

Married at First Sight

Netflix has released a statement about The Crown

Netflix issues statement over The Crown's controversial new storyline

Netflix

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her boyfriend

GMB's Ranvir Singh opens up about boyfriend as she addresses 18-year age gap

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'leaving baby Rose home alone'

Celebrities

Harriet and Kim are in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot clue Kim Tate and Harriet Finch are dead after quad bike explosion

TV & Movies