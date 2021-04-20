Mint KitKat and Milkybar Whirl among new Aussie chocolate bars hitting UK shelves

20 April 2021, 11:55

We can't wait to get our hands on these delicious treats
We can't wait to get our hands on these delicious treats. Picture: PH/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Five new delicious chocolate bars have arrived in the UK this week, and we want to try them all.

Bored of your usual chocolate bar? Looking for something different, new and exciting? We've got you covered.

This week, five new chocolate bars are hitting the shelves across the UK – and we're ready to try them all.

That's right, high street discount brand B&M have come to our rescue once again, announcing the arrival of the KitKat Mint Cookie Fudge, KitKat Gold Krisp, KitKat Gooey Caramel, KitKat Gold and Milkybar Whirl.

B&M are selling five new Aussie chocolate bars in UK stores this week
B&M are selling five new Aussie chocolate bars in UK stores this week. Picture: PH

The collection of Nestlé treats are loved in Australia, and we predict they'll also be loved in the UK.

The chocolate treats will be available across all B&M stores this week, but the retailer predicts they'll sell out quick.

Overseas chocolate treats are usually available online, but usually come with a hefty price tag.

But the chocolate treats will be priced at £1.29 each in B&M stores.

The collection of Nestlé treats are loved in Australia, and we predict they'll also be loved in the UK
The collection of Nestlé treats are loved in Australia, and we predict they'll also be loved in the UK. Picture: PH

Here's what you can expect from the treats:

KitKat Mint Cookie Fudge

  • A delectable combination of crisp wafer fingers topped with mint fudge and cookie pieces, coated in the milk chocolate KitKat fans know and love.

KitKat Gold Krisp

  • Made with golden goodness from top to bottom, boasting three lusciously light layers of the iconic crisp KitKat wafer.

KitKat Gooey Caramel

  • A crisp wafer topped with a lustrous layer of gooey caramel, covered in deliciously smooth milk chocolate.

KitKat Gold

  • Crispy wafer on a smooth milk chocolate base, topped with creamy white chocolate with sweet caramel notes.

Milkybar Whirl

  • Deliciously creamy Milkybar now with a swirl of smooth milk chocolate.

