Exclusive

How to paint on glass: Fun crafting ideas for rainy days at home or to do with the kids

By Emma Gritt

The chances are you have some empty glass jars or old glasses you don't use very often - why not jazz them up? It's easier than you'd think...

Looking for a fun and relaxing craft project to keep you busy during the slow days between Christmas and New Year?

Why not try letting your imagination loose on a glass, or old cleaned out jar?

Colouring in and drawing both have proven benefits for boosting well-being, and are proven mindfulness techniques.

Non-alcoholic sparkling drink brand Shloer, which is created from a blend of the finest real grape juices, asked Instagram craft experts Tea and Crafting to put together a simple tutorial to teach Heart.co.uk readers the basics, and we have some more ideas below...

Get the right kit

Decide if you want to make a permanent design, or if you want to wash it off your jar or glass at the end.

Then decide on what is easiest for you to use. Glass pens are akin to a permanent marker, while paints need more of a steady hand, and a bit more patience.

Both are easily available, and Hobbycraft stocks a huge selection, as well as special 'outliners' for if you choose to trace the outside of your design.

You can paint freehand, or use templates or stencils placed inside the glass. Picture: Getty

Wipe off

In the video they use a small alcohol wipe to remove any grease and grime from the surface so it doesn't affect the paint or ink going on to the glass.

You could also use vodka on a piece of cotton wool or old rag if you don't have any wipes to hand.

Need a bigger canvas? Why not take your paints to the window? Picture: Getty

Be adventurous with your stencils

The video above focuses on Christmas designs, but you can really use anything as a basis for an idea.

If you enjoy colouring books, why not use a page from there to use as a template for a design.

Or print off a geometric or more adventurous pattern to colour in through the glass.

If a jar or glass isn't a big enough canvas for you, then why not use the window (perhaps check you are using wash-off ink here!)

Cleaned wine bottles can also be jazzed up before they go in to the recycling, or be kept as an ornament. Picture: Getty

Painting on glass is a great way to beat stress. Picture: Getty

Share your creations!

A hand-designed glass makes for an inexpensive and thoughtful gift (especially if it is personalised).

Similarly, post pictures of your upcycled glass on social media - you never know who you might inspire.