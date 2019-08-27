These parents are looking for £39,000-a-year nanny to turn their daughter, eight, into a YouTube star

By Naomi Bartram

A family in London are offering to pay someone £750 a week to help their eight-year-old daughter become an internet sensation.

Fancy yourself as a bit of a social media whiz? Well, a couple are now looking for a nanny to turn their eight-year-old daughter into the next big YouTube sensation.

The parents - who both work full time as a lawyer and IT director - are after someone who can not only help take care of their child, but also assist in recording, editing and publishing online video content.

And what’s more, they’ll pay a part-time salary of £39,000 a year for right person.

The mum and dad admit that while they support their daughter, they have no idea how to help her with her social media dreams, so need someone who already has a ‘good digital portfolio’.

Posted on childcare.co.uk, the ad says: “Our 8 year old daughter is absolutely obsessed with becoming a YouTube star but neither me nor my husband have any idea on how to help her out.

“We’re looking for a nanny anyway to help support us with our busy lifestyles, so thought perhaps we could find someone who can assist her with her channel seeing as they’ll be with her for a significant amount of time in the week.”

Explaining that their daughter is “such a natural in front of the camera”, they said the little girl “could really make something of herself over the next couple of years.”

They added: “She is really talented! She does already have her own YouTube, she loves singing and doing mini make-up tutorials but it is in need of polishing up.”

The parents also take online safety very seriously, as they continued: “If creating and sharing content online is something that she’s so adamant on doing, then we want to make sure that she is learning to navigate potential dangers online.’

As well as spending up to two hours every evening helping the girl with her YouTube channel, the nanny will also be expected to get her ready for school, pick her up and make her dinner before the parents come home at 7pm.

The parents would like to hire someone for 30 hours a week by the end of August, just in time for the new school term.

YouTube actually has a minimum age requirement of 13, but youngsters often use their parents’ account to create and share video content.

Speaking to The Sun, founder of childcare.co.uk Richard Conway, said he expects to see more mums and dads sending out similar ads in future.

“In our modern world where you can find a YouTube video for just about anything, it’s no wonder the kids of today find content creation an attractive hobby or even career choice,” he said.

“Even if people don’t agree with this, it shows the parents’ dedication to helping their daughter’s dream come true, and if it doesn’t work out, at least the child is learning some pretty invaluable digital skills.”