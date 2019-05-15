These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

Does your name mean you are destined for financial success? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

New data has exposed the names most likely to make your children millionaires.

While most of us believe that we make our own success in this world, there is a possibility that your name has more to do with you succeeding than you first though.

A new data analysis carried out by luxury online marketplace HushHush of their internal data, as well as the Sunday Times Rich List has revealed the top ten millionaire baby names.

Coming in for girl names is Alice, followed by Kate and then Lily.

Also on the millionaire baby girl list are the names Mary and Victoria.

The names Alice and David made the top of the list. Picture: Getty

At the top of the boys list is the name David, followed by Edward, William, John and then Mark.

Some of the names appearing in the top ten are the first names of some very wealthy celebrities, including of course David Beckham, the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and actress Lily Collins.

A lot of names from the royal family make appearances such as Kate, Mary, Victoria, William and Edward, which makes sense seeing as they are royalty.

You can see the full list here:

Boys

1) David

2) Edward

3) William

4) John

5) Mark

Girls

1) Alice

2) Kate

3) Lily

4) Mary

5) Victoria