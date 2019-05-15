These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

15 May 2019, 17:22

Does your name mean you are destined for financial success
Does your name mean you are destined for financial success? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

New data has exposed the names most likely to make your children millionaires.

While most of us believe that we make our own success in this world, there is a possibility that your name has more to do with you succeeding than you first though.

A new data analysis carried out by luxury online marketplace HushHush of their internal data, as well as the Sunday Times Rich List has revealed the top ten millionaire baby names.

Coming in for girl names is Alice, followed by Kate and then Lily.

Also on the millionaire baby girl list are the names Mary and Victoria.

The names Alice and David made the top of the list
The names Alice and David made the top of the list. Picture: Getty

At the top of the boys list is the name David, followed by Edward, William, John and then Mark.

Some of the names appearing in the top ten are the first names of some very wealthy celebrities, including of course David Beckham, the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and actress Lily Collins.

A lot of names from the royal family make appearances such as Kate, Mary, Victoria, William and Edward, which makes sense seeing as they are royalty.

You can see the full list here:

Boys

1) David

2) Edward

3) William

4) John

5) Mark

Girls

1) Alice

2) Kate

3) Lily

4) Mary

5) Victoria

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night
Parents will pay an eye-watering amount for their kids extracurricular activities

After school clubs are costing parents £28k - and most people don't even realise
Parents are raving about this £6 toilet light that helps scared children use the loo in the night

Parents are raving about this £6 toilet light that helps scared children use the loo in the night
Millions of children received £500 from the government when they were born

Millions of people are unaware Government gave them £500 savings when born
Cow & Gate have urgently recalled a batch of their baby food

Cow & Gate urgently recall baby food from major supermarkets as it may contain rubber

Trending on Heart

Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

TV & Movies

ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

TV & Movies

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show

'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

TV & Movies

Dogs can now enjoy the sun on their own lounger

You can now buy a sun lounger for your dog and it's only £14.99
New couples spend hundreds more a month on each other than settled down couples do

Brand new relationships will cost you £245 a month more than settling down