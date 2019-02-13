New mum who had C-section criticised by pals for 'not giving birth properly'

A mum was made to feel bad about her c-section by friends. Picture: PA

A new mother was upset after her friends criticised her for giving birth by caesarian section.

A frustrated new mum has taken to parenting site Mumsnet after her pals slammed her for giving birth via a c-section.

Ranting online anonymously, the mum explained he had a difficult labour and was unable to give birth without the surgical help of doctors.

However, her friends were less than sympathetic and accused her of not "giving birth properly" claiming she had "only done the easy bit".

In her full post she wrote: "So I had a baby boy 5 months ago and recently met up with some friends whose children are older."

"I generally don't talk about the birth because nobody wants to know about someone else's experience but they did ask so I briefly told them."

The new mum took to Mumsnet to rant about her friends reactions to her birth. Picture: Mumsnet

She explained to her friends her stressful labour meant she needed a c-section and was shocked when one friend said: "So many women think they've given birth but they have no idea".

Her other friend added: "A C-section is the easy option".

C sections are carried out when there are complications during labour that mean surgical assistance is needed to deliver a baby. Picture: Getty

The new mum admitted the experience had "left a bad taste in her mouth" and wanted fellow Mumsnet user's opinions on the matter.

Unsurpsringly, many readers were supportive of her feelings and agreed her friends had been harsh.

One user said: "Your friend's attitude is disgraceful and shocking. I would definitely distance myself from her. Who the hell does she think she is to be so judgemental."

While another said: "She sounds horrid. Of course you’ve given birth - your baby has been born so you must have done!"

What do you think?