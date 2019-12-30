Charlotte and William top popular baby name charts for past 50 years

Both Charlotte and William are some of the most popular names of the past 50 years. Picture: PA

Classic royal-inspired names have always charted well and have continued to do so in 2019.

It's nearly 2020 and with another new decade comes a new wave of newborns, many of which will apparently be donning some royal baby names.

Charlotte and William have been named some of the top names for children in the UK for the past five decades, proving they're classic monikers which stand the test of time.

Royal baby names have proven popular over the past 50 years. Picture: Instagram

Princess Charlotte, the four-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be a huge driving factor behind the name's most recent surge in popularity.

It's ranked as the number one most popular name for girls a whopping 15 times between 1984 and 2017.

Victoria also appeared in the top 10 girl names over the past 50 years, the name of our former Queen.

Another popular name for boys is James, which has ranked again as the number one name, proving a continuous hit year after year.

William came in at number three, with Henry following in four, which are the names of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

And George was also there, coming in at number eight in the list.

Top 10 girl names

1. Charlotte

2. Sarah

3. Emily

4. Emma

5. Victoria, Sophie

7. Florence

8. Isabella and Alice

10. Olivia

Top 10 boy names

1. James

2. Thomas

3. William

4. Andrew and Henry

6. Edward

7. Arthur

8. George and Richard

10. Alexander

It looks like the names will continue to stay as popular as ever in 2020, but the names Archie and also Meghan are predicted to rise... we wonder why?