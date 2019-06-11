Claire's Accessories forced to recall products over concerns of asbestos

The popular store has recalled more products due to asbestos concerns. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

This isn't the first time the presence of asbestos has been identified in the store's products.

We all have fond memories of Claire's Accessories, which has cemented its place as a 90s and noughties girl's favourite one-stop-shop for all things hair, nail varnish and well, accessories.

However, the store has recently been under a lot of pressure as rumours have spread of their plummeting sales and even last year they admitted that closures were a possibility.

Back in 2017 they were hit with some concerning reports that some of their products contained traces of asbestos, and in March 2019 this was confirmed by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

They identified the presence of asbestos in three different products that the brand sold after undertaking their own investigations - eek.

And they've come under fire once more as this week after the FDA identified that a fourth product also contained asbestos.

The harmful substance is described as a "group of minerals made up of microscopic fibres" which is linked to lung damage and even cancer when inhaled.

It was the JoJo Cosmetic Kit by JoJo Siwa that was recalled as small particles of the contaminated eyeshadow can actually become airborne when it's swept onto eyelids.

Heart.co.uk contacted Claire's for comment and they said: "Claire’s Stores, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the JoJo Cosmetic Kit out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the kit."

Claire's have issued a statement. Picture: PA

They continued: "Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations. In addition, last year Claire’s moved to talc-free cosmetic manufacturing to prevent any further concerns about talc contamination.

"Claire’s also supports increased FDA oversight of personal care products. We will provide a full refund to any customers who purchased the product."