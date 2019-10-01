Crafty mum uses £1 Gillette shaving foam to banish young son's wee stains

The bargain shaving foam has proved and absolute lifesaver. Picture: Facebook

By Mared Parry

The slightly off hack has been an absolute godsend for the mum-of-two.

A crafty mum has shared her clever hack that helps banish all smells of wee from her loo!

Parents of young children, especially young boys will relate to the struggle of them not having the most amazing aim when it comes to using the toilet - and it can often leave a bad smell.

The hilarious hack was shared on the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group. Picture: Rebecca Seddon

Rebecca Seddon shared her amazing hack with the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Hacks group on Facebook, and her rather crazy tip has gone down a treat with other parents.

The mum initially posted saying: "Shaving foam is ment to get rid of the smell of pee, so having two young boys who think nothing of turning round mid flow because they simply can’t wait to get back to what they are doing,

"If this works il be stocking up with cupboards full of the stuff 🤣 can’t wait for the day I don’t have to wipe the seat before I sit down."

Her post and the funny pictures that accompanied it attracted over 1,400 likes and hundreds of comments from agreeing parents who understood the struggle.

The shaving foam can be bought from Poundland. Picture: Poundland

After trying out the method, Rebecca, from Ceator Moor added to the post, saying: "Well I don’t know if it’s just psychological or not, but left the house for a few hours, came back and straight upstairs to have a sniff and it seems to have worked".

And then a bit further down the line, she added again saying: "Just wanted to add, this has 100% worked! Not a whiff of pee this morning!

"There’s been no more peeing around the toilet either, but that could be something to do with the fact I told them last night next time wee was around the toilet and not in it, I’d be using their toothbrushes to clean it ."

Loads of commenters were chuffed with the tip with one saying she'll be trying it out: "I'll be trying this! My little boy misses the loo and no matter how much I clean it up I can smell wee still".

Another added: "I have 5 young grandsons who are always in a hurry and the pee goes everywhere. I'm going to do this tonight".