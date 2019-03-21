These parents are seeking a Disney princess nanny for their twins, and they’re willing to pay £40,000 a year

The parents are looking to hire a nanny who will remain in character as a Disney Princess
Fancy being paid £40,000 a year to dress up as a Disney Princess four days a week?

A mother and father are looking for a very particular type of nanny.

The unknown couple are currently searching for a nanny to look after their twin girls four times a week, dressed as a Disney Princess.

Posting on childcare.co.uk, the mother explained: “We want to hire someone to look after our children whilst in character as a different Disney princess every month, such as Princess Anna, Moana, Rapunzel and Princess Merida.”

She added: “Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values.”

The parents are willing to pay the nanny £40,000
The couple explain how they are aware this isn’t a “normal request for nannies”, but they think it would be a great way to teach their girls about determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition.

While in full character and costume, you’d be expected to pick up the girls from school as well as arrange Disney-related activities for them such as singing and baking.

The parents are willing to pay the nanny a whopping £40,000 a year, as well as pay for the hire of the Disney costumes.

The couple are hoping the new nanny will bring a little “magic” to their daughters’ lives.

