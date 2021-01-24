How to donate your old laptops, PCs and tablets to UK families struggling with homeschooling

For families with more than one child and their own work commitments, tech is a vital commodity. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Right, families across the UK are struggling with homeschooling during lockdown - here's how you can donate your unwanted or old tech to help them out...

Parents and carers across the UK have been plunged in to unknown territory over the past 12 months as they go from being mum or dad to teacher, too.

For families with more than one child, or just one computer that everybody uses, it's proved to be incredibly stressful to get youngsters engaging with their school work, or attending online classes.

This has become and even harder situation for parents who are working from home, and also need to use the limited tech during typical office - and school - hours.

Some parents are having to give their smartphones to their children to use for their school work - but on a pay as you go mobile contract this can cost around £37 per day!

Heart Breakfast recognise that there is an urgent need to get devices in to the homes of the kids being locked out of lessons, so we have teamed up with our friends at TalkTalk and the team at Heart's charity Global’s Make Some Noise to try and help ease the pressure as much as we can.

Read more: Mum-of-four praised for brilliant homeschooling tips

Homeschooling is a new role for parents, and it's not easy when there's a shortage of tech (file photo). Picture: Getty

It's possible for you to help, too. If you have an unwanted PC, laptop or tablet that you no longer need or use, please consider donating it to one of these community groups suggested by The Restart Project.

If you don't have anything to donate but have good IT skills, you could still be of a great use to your community repairing machines or helping people get set up.