Mum-of-four praised for ‘amazing’ homeschooling tips for parents amid coronavirus closures

A mum has been praised for her homeschooling tips. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has given tips for parents homeschooling their kids amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As the spread of coronavirus has closed schools across the country, a mum-of-four has revealed some homeschooling tips.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Hawley Schneider - who has been teaching her kids at home since 2018 - listed ten top tips if parents suddenly tasked with homeschooling their kids.

These include spending time outside ‘no matter the weather’ and limiting screen time, as well as planning ‘focused activities’, such as ‘building forts, playing games and completing puzzles.'

Advice for the sudden CORONAVIRUS homeschooler (a humble offering sharing things that have helped me, often shared from... Posted by Hawley Schneider on Thursday, 12 March 2020

Hawley is mum to a nine-year-old, seven-year-old, two-year-old and nine-month old, and according to the Metro, she and her husband decided to take the eldest children out of school two years ago.

Read More: Coronavirus travel restrictions: Easyjet and British Airways announce flight cancellations

She added: “Try not to whine. Yes, you. Your kids WILL whine at times. It helps if we catch ourselves when we’re having an attitude because our kids will reflect it back! Try to have a positive outlook and encourage your kids rather than nag or belittle them with your frustrations/disappointments.”

The busy mum pleaded with other parents to use the support system around them to cope during these tough times.

Read More: Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 1,372?

She went on to say: “Keep in mind that your kids may feel the same way. Some days you’ll thrive, and others you’ll simply survive. Whatever the case, don’t do it alone.

“Even if you’re quarantined you have the special ability now to call or text friends and family for support or have your kids FaceTime! Message me, even, if you want.”

Parents were quick to praise the guide, with one writing: "This is very very helpful. Thank you. I just got some great ideas from this."

Another added: "You are soooo amazing!!! Thanks for sharing!"

This comes after the UK government confirmed that all schools will shut to protect those who are most vulnerable.

On Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed classrooms in England would be closing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

He told Parliament: “After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice.”

Read More: Mum-of-21 Sue Radford hits out at ‘ridiculous’ stockpiling and pleads with people to ‘think about the elderly’