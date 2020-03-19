How long are schools in the UK going to be closed for amid the Coronavirus pandemic?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government confirmed that all schools will shut to protect those who are most vulnerable.

On Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed classrooms in England would be closing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales also announced they would be closing all schools.

It is unknown how long schools will be shut for in England, Scotland and Wales among the coronavirus outbreak.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Parliament: “After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice.”

Boris Johnson clarified that schools would not be shut for children of ‘key workers’ such as NHS workers, police officers and delivery drivers to ensure their parents are still able to work.

The Prime Minister also said that schools will remain open for vulnerable children and there will be resources available for students who rely on free school meals.

Nurseries, private schools and sixth forms are also being told to follow the guidance to close their doors.

Mr Johnson said: "We think now that we must apply further downward pressure with that upward curve by closing schools."

But he added that children shouldn’t be left with grandparents or other vulnerable relatives.

It was also confirmed that all A level and GCSE exams have been called off in May and June, but there has been no word on whether they will be rescheduled at a later date.

The PM said during Wednesday’s press conference: “Exams will not take place as planned in May and June.

“We will make sure that students get the qualifications they need and deserve for their careers.”

