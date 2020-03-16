Mum-of-21 Sue Radford hits out at ‘ridiculous’ stockpiling and pleads with people to ‘think about the elderly’

Sue Radford has insisted she won't be stockpiling for her 21 kids amid coronavirus fears.

Mum-of-21 Sue Radford has revealed why she isn’t stockpiling for her huge family amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Radfords know a little something about buying in bulk, with pregnant Sue previously revealing she spends around £350 on her weekly shop.

But as other families panic buy amid the coronavirus outbreak, she has said it’s unfair on vulnerable people who need supplies.

Posting on her Instagram stories, the 44-year-old said: "No stock piling for us I wish people would think about the vulnerable and elderly it's just getting ridiculous."

Before adding: "Really think the supermarkets have been so irresponsible allowing this to happen #thinkaboutothers #dontgostupid".

Sue, whose baby is due in three weeks, lives at home with husband Noel, 49, and 18 of their kids in a 10-bed former care home in Morecambe, Lancs.

Her eldest kids, Chris, 30, and Sophie, 26, have both left home.

Meanwhile, More than 1400 people have been confirmed with the virus in the UK so far, which has led to reports of shoppers taking items from other people's trolleys and even a mugging toilet roll amid self-isolation fears.

This has led many shops to start rationing the number of items customers buy.

Tesco have put in a five-item maximum on milk, pastas and anti-bacterial wipes per person, while in Waitrose certain anti-bacterial soaps and wipes are being restricted on online orders.

Morrisons have also said customers are allowed a maximum of four packets of toilet roll each.

Morrisons say: "You may notice that delivery slots for our online groceries service are becoming less readily available as demand for home deliveries increases. We're working hard to facilitate as many orders as we can, however please be aware that you may need to book your slot further in advance than usual.

"You will also discover that there is a maximum order number on selected products so we can make sure our customers still have access to essential products."

