Hugh Jackman forced to re-post hilarious hand washing dance video after fans spot epic blunder

Hugh Jackman was slammed for making a coronavirus hand washing mistake.

Hugh Jackman has been forced to apologise after he posted a hand washing video this weekend.

The Hollywood star, 51, shared a clip of himself dancing while cleaning his hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

But after fans criticised Hugh for leaving the tap running, he was forced to delete the post and re-record a whole new clip.

Addressing fans, Hugh said: “Alright, take two on this one.

Hugh Jackman posted a handwashing video. Picture: Instagram

“Thank you everyone for picking me up on my mistake yesterday, which was to wash my hands and leave the water running the whole time. That was not good, I wasn’t thinking.’ Well, he’s only human. Or possibly part-wolf, part-huma

After washing his hands, he adds: “Wash your hands. But don’t keep the tap running.”

He captioned the new post: “Take 2. You’re ALL absolutely right. Turn off the tap whilst washing your hands. Smart, healthy practices for yourself .. and the planet.”

In the original 20-second clip, which was deleted less than 12 hours after Hugh uploaded it, he was seen in a marble bathroom putting soap on his hands as he danced around the sink.

However, the post was soon flooded with angry comments over the running tap.

This comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate the news.

And fellow Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is one of the thousands of people who has contracted the COVID-19 after travelling to Australia.

The 63-year-old confirmed that he and wife Rita Wilson had been diagnosed with a message on Instagram, and has now shared an update on his condition.

Sharing a photo of some Vegemite toast and a toy kangaroo with an Australian flag, he wrote alongside it: "Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx".

He subsequently followed up his message with an update on his health, saying: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx".

