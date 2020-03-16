Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they're expecting a baby girl

Vogue Williams has announced she is expecting a baby with Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

Vogue Williams has revealed she is pregnant, two years after welcoming Theodore with Spencer Matthews.

Congratulations are in order for Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews as they are expecting their second child.

The couple welcomed little Theodore back in September 2018, and now model and TV presenter Vogue, 34, is five-and-a-half months pregnant.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, she admitted she’s ‘so excited’ to be expecting a little girl with the Made In Chelsea star.

"There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby,” she admitted, adding: “It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now."

Spencer and Vogue have been together since 2017. Picture: Instagram

Vogue also revealed she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can make it more difficult to conceive.

And after trying to conceive since last summer, the pair admitted this pregnancy 'hasn't been as straight forward the last one'.

Vogue said: “It was certainly a different path for us this time, so it's really nice to be here and talking about it now. I wouldn't say alarm bells were going off, but we did wonder how we could make it work a bit more efficiently.”

PCOS affects how a woman's ovaries work and affects thousands of women, with symptoms including excess androgen, polycystic ovaries and irregular periods.

And it looks as though the pair are already thinking about names, as Spencer added: “There won't be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we'll try and rein it in.”

Vogue has since shared a sweet photo of Spencer, Theodore and their dog Winston, writing: "Winston looks pretty shocked in this picture shortly after Ts arrival! You should have seen him when we told him the news."

Friends and family rushed to comment, with one person replying: "Huge congrats 💓💓💓," while a second added: "Wahoo!! So delighted for you both & T of course xx."

Vogue and Spencer met in 2017 when they both competed against each other on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump.

The pair moved in together after seven months of dating and got engaged in February 2018 when Spencer proposed during a backstage tour of the West End's Lion King production.

They married on Spencer’s family's Glen Affric estate in Cannich, Scotland the same summer, and one year later, they held a second wedding reception in London.