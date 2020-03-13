Tom Hanks gives update on health following Coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks has shared an update on his health following his recent diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were both diagnised with Coronavirus while in Australia.

Tom Hanks has given his fans an update on his health following his recent diagnosis with Covid-19, revealing that he and his wife Rita Wilson are taking it 'one day at a time'.

Read more: Teacher shares tip to making sure kids are washing their hands properly throughout the day

The pair are currently quarantined in Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia, after testing positive for the illness while on a trip to the country.

The actor, 63, quoted one of his famous movie lines from the film A League Of Their Own in the update, telling fans: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx".

His words come after confirming that he and Rita, also 63, had been diagnosed in an Instagram post.

Read more: Everyone in the UK with a cough or fever should self-isolate for seven days, government announce

He wrote: "Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

"Take care of yourselves!

"Hanx!"

NOW READ:

Six patients who have recovered from Coronavirus reveal what it's like

