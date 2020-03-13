Teacher shares tip to making sure kids are washing their hands properly throughout the day

The teacher's trick to teach kids to thoroughly wash their hands has now gone viral - and all you'll need is a stamp.

A teacher has revealed how you can secretly make sure kids are washing their hands properly, and all you'll need is a stamp.

But one teacher from the US has shared that she stamps her pupils' hands at the start of the day and checks to see if it's still there when school is finished. If it is, that means they are not doing a thorough job of hand-washing.

Shauna Woods, 29, a teacher at Hallsville Schools in Missouri, has a stamp reading ‘Mrs. Woods’ that she uses to stamp books - but started using this method amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Students who have cleaned off their stamp by the end of the day then get a prize.

She shared her trick on Facebook, saying: "We are doing our best in room 550 to keep the germs away.

"Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it’s gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize. We are trying."

Shauna also appeared on Good Morning America, and said: "It’s a fact of life that many kids are in close corners, interacting with one another all day.

"They share many things, including germs.

"I’ve had a Mrs. Woods stamp for years and have used it to stamp my classroom books."

