Teacher shares tip to making sure kids are washing their hands properly throughout the day

13 March 2020, 10:53

The teacher from the US has shared a handy trick to make sure kids are washing their hands
The teacher from the US has shared a handy trick to make sure kids are washing their hands. Picture: Facebook/Mrs Woods

The teacher's trick to teach kids to thoroughly wash their hands has now gone viral - and all you'll need is a stamp.

A teacher has revealed how you can secretly make sure kids are washing their hands properly, and all you'll need is a stamp.

Read more: Mums using glitter to teach kids to wash their hands properly amid Coronavirus

As concern about Coronavirus mounts across the UK, the public are being told that the best thing they can do to protect themselves is wash their hands properly and thoroughly - but it can be tricky to convey this to children.



The children were also given a stamp on their hands at the start of the day
The children were also given a stamp on their hands at the start of the day. Picture: Facebook/Mrs Woods

But one teacher from the US has shared that she stamps her pupils' hands at the start of the day and checks to see if it's still there when school is finished. If it is, that means they are not doing a thorough job of hand-washing.

Shauna Woods, 29, a teacher at Hallsville Schools in Missouri, has a stamp reading ‘Mrs. Woods’ that she uses to stamp books - but started using this method amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: Everyone in the UK with a cough or fever should self-isolate for seven days, government announce

Students who have cleaned off their stamp by the end of the day then get a prize.

She shared her trick on Facebook, saying: "We are doing our best in room 550 to keep the germs away.

If the children have washed their stamp off by the end of the day, they are given a prize
If the children have washed their stamp off by the end of the day, they are given a prize. Picture: Facebook/Mrs Woods

"Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it’s gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize. We are trying."

Shauna also appeared on Good Morning America, and said: "It’s a fact of life that many kids are in close corners, interacting with one another all day.

"They share many things, including germs.

"I’ve had a Mrs. Woods stamp for years and have used it to stamp my classroom books."

Six patients who have recovered from Coronavirus reveal what it's like

