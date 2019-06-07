Don't Tell Your Mum episode 3: We chat to vlogger DadvGirls

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective. Picture: Heart

Join JK and Al as they chat through the chaos of fatherhood and discover the pitfalls of parenting.

From the serious to the ridiculous, they discuss every aspect of being a dad and hear some incredible stories from celebrity fathers and guest dads.

In this episode JK and Al meet vlogger DadvGirls and hear about the time he was kidnapped at gun point by a group of armed men.

You have to hear this crazy story and how it affected him. It’s nuts!

Then JK and Al go back to the Dadsnet to find out all the porky pies you’ve been telling your children. Is it OK to lie to your kids?

