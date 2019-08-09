Furious mum slams kids club for putting her 10-year-old child in a taxi without an adult

9 August 2019, 09:59

One mum was furious that her children were put in a taxi alone
One mum was furious that her children were put in a taxi alone. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One furious mum has slammed a kids club for letting her young children travel in a taxi alone.

Another fierce parenting debate has broken out online over whether young children should be put in taxis by themselves.

One mum started the conversation when she reached out to the people of online forum Mumsnet with an incident which happened involving her two children recently.

The unnamed parent revealed the staff at a holiday camp had put her eight-year-old and 11-year-old in a taxi on the way back from a trip to the local swimming pool.

She explained: “Apparently there wasn’t enough room in the minibus for all of them, so my two, and two other kids went in a taxi by themselves.

“No adult from the holiday club in there with them, but using a known and trusted taxi company.”

Would you let your children in a taxi alone?
Would you let your children in a taxi alone? Picture: Getty Images

She then added: “I’m not happy about it. I’d never put the kids in a taxi on their own, and don’t like the fact that the holiday club have done it without me knowing.

Before asking: “Am I overreacting?”

Other users have been quick to reply, as one wrote: “I really don't see the problem but they should have asked your permission first.”

Another agreed: “Yes overreacting , your kids are 8 and 11. They are not little children and it wasn’t just one child.”

But a third defended the mum, slamming: “I'd be really cross about this. An adult should definitely have been with them. Can't believe they thought it an ok thing to do without your permission, even if it was a trusted taxi company.

“I'd have said no even if they had asked first if no adult was going to be with them.”

With a fourth adding: “I wouldn't be happy about this unless I'd been informed before, so I could give my consent (once I'd checked it out).”

Though there is no specific age limit for a child to ride alone in a taxi, it’s advised to only use reputable taxi companies and also provide the necessary booster seats if required.

