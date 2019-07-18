Mum who faked depression to get NHS nose job is signed off work after vicious online backlash

18 July 2019, 14:04

Carla spoke out about her decision to go ahead with the nose job
Carla spoke out about her decision to go ahead with the nose job. Picture: ITV + Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The ex-model blagged a £7k plastic surgery procedure by pretending to have mental health issues and has now been ruled "unfit for work" despite going to the gym and nail salon in her "spare time"

Carla Bellucci went viral last month after appearing on This Morning and revealing that she'd FAKED depression in order to get a free nose job on the NHS.

The 37-year-old former 'model' and admin worker graced the ITV show's famous sofa on June 20th and has since come under a lot of fire for saying she "doesn't regret it" and as a result has been signed off work due to anxiety caused by online bullies, The Sun exclusively revealed.

She admitted to lying about having a mental health condition in order to get a £7,000 surgery as she wanted to "fix" her nose for cosmetic reasons, as it had a bit of a bump an "slanted to one side" and this understandably riled a lot of people up.

Cara, from Borehamwood, Herts, has now admitted that she's been given a whopping SEVEN weeks off work paid because of harsh comments made online about her decision to go ahead and use taxpayer's money for her own vanity.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield makes savage jibe at mum who faked depression for £7k nose job

Carla has now received paid time off work after getting a free nose job
Carla has now received paid time off work after getting a free nose job. Picture: ITV

She revealed that she now spend all of her "spare time" at the gym and getting her nails done and says she wouldn't rule out benefits if she "had to".

Speaking about the time she's been given off work by her doctor due to apparent anxiety and stress, Carla said: "I am going to take what I am entitled to and keep taking.

"I have just as much a right as anyone else to use the system."

Carla is claiming state sick pay and has been signed off work as she's "unfit for work" but spends her time going to the nail salon, the gym and getting her hair done.

She continued: "I can’t possibly work behind a desk like this. I’d be no good. I know people will think I am lying about this but I don’t care."

"I don’t care if I am named the most hated person in Britain, I tell it how it is and I stand by my views."

