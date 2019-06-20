Phillip Schofield's savage jibe at woman who faked depression for an NHS nose job has viewers in stitches

The This Morning presenter told the guest that her nose was still wonky. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The host quipped that Carla Bellucci's nose was still "a bit off" after her free £7k nose job.

Today on This Morning, ex-model Carla Bellucci explained that she'd faked having depression in order to get a free nose job on the NHS.

The 37-year-old who claims to be an internationally published model and TV presenter graced the ITV show's famous sofa to speak with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and she disgusted the nation.

Carla's nose (shown before the operation on the left) doesn't look too different now. Picture: ITV

Mum of three Carla admitted she'd lied about having a mental health condition as she was offered a nose job worth £7,000 and she "doesn't regret it".

She continued to explain she wanted to fix her nose, which slanted to one side and had a bump, and viewers were overjoyed with Phillip's quick comment, saying: "Your nose is still a bit off!"

Read more: Holly and Phil look worse for wear on a boozy holiday together

Carla, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, also admitted to milking the system, said she'd flirted with the GP in order to get the surgery and that she reckons anyone who has anything bad to say about what she's done is just "jealous".

After Phillip made the comment about her nose, Carla's face dropped but he continued: "you'll get battered on social media".

However, although Carla has over 40k followers on her social media accounts it appears that 70 per cent of them are fake, so she might not get much of a battering after all.