Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield look worse for wear on boozy holiday together

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday in Portugal together. Picture: Phillip Schofield/Twitter

By Alice Dear

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are letting loose on holiday during the half term break.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are away this week as they put This Morning aside for a well deserved break this half term.

The best friends are currently holidaying in Portugal with their families, and appear to be having a great time.

In Phillip’s latest Snapchat story, the duo look worse for wear as they struggle to get back to their accommodation.

In the footage, Phil shares a snap of a cocktail as well as a bottle of wine before he films himself and Holly hysterically laughing as they attempt to make their way back to the hotel.

Phillip documented the pair getting lost on the way home. Picture: Phillip Schofield/Snachat

Phillip and Holly are currently enjoying the half term break. Picture: Phillip Schofield/Snapchat

As they wonder, Holly can be seen struggling to keep her shoes on, while Phil tells the camera: “We’re lost!”

Holly can also be heard calling her husband, Dan Baldwin, before exclaiming: “F**king hell!”

It’s already common knowledge Holly and Phil love to party together.

Holly could be seen struggling to get her shoes on in the sand. Picture: Phillip Schofield/Snapchat

In 2016, the couple made This Morning history by hosting the start of the show in their clothes from the National Television Awards the night before, as they had been out all night.

Speaking at the time on the show, Holly said: “I haven’t been home yet, I came straight here!”