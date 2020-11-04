Lockdown Bonfire Night ideas for kids: Colouring sheets, quizzes and other activities

Get your kids bring creative this Bonfire Night. Picture: Getty/Plan Bee

By Alice Dear

Lockdown doesn't mean you can't have an exciting Bonfire Night with the family this year.

As England head into a second lockdown on Thursday, many people's Bonfire Night plans have been cancelled.

But just because we can't go out and meet our friends this year doesn't mean Bonfire Night can't still be great fun for you and the kids.

There are lots of ways you can get your kids excited about Guy Fawkes Night, including a number of fun activities and games.

Former primary school teacher Catherine Lynch, and now of education resource experts Plan Bee, has shared some great activity ideas online, and even has free printable resources, making it super easy for all the parents out there.

Bonfire Night will be very different for many children. Picture: Getty

First of all, you can start Bonfire Night teaching your children all about the history of the annual celebration:

When and why?

Bonfire Night takes place on 5th November. On this night in 1605, Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators attempted—and failed—to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Who?

Guy Fawkes, also known as Guido Fawkes, lived in an era when Britain was riven by terrible religious intolerance and violence between Protestants and Catholics.

The Gunpowder Plot

It was planned that Fawkes would light the fuse, get across the Thames and then escape to Europe. However, news of the plot was leaked. On 5 November 1605, Fawkes was discovered underneath the Houses of Parliament guarding the gunpowder. He was arrested and tortured.

On 27 January, Fawkes and eight of the plotters stood trial. The jury found them all guilty and the men were killed on 31 January 1606.

For years, the failed Gunpowder Plot was marked by bonfires, special sermons and public events like the ringing of church bells. Over time, Bonfire Night has become the more commercial celebration we have today that includes firework displays, funfairs and hot food like jacket potatoes.

You can use this Bonfire Night to explain the origin of the celebration. Picture: Getty

Next, you can share five fun Bonfire Night facts with your kids:

1. Guy Fawkes was born on 13th April 1570. He died on 31st January 1606.

2. Guy Fawkes was Catholic. He didn’t think a Protestant monarch should rule Britain..

3. There were 13 members of the Gunpowder Plot: Robert Catesby, Thomas Wintour, Robert Wintour, John Wright, Christopher Wright, Thomas Percy, Guy Fawkes, Robert Keyes, Thomas Bates, John Grant, Ambrose Rookwood, Sir Everad Digby and Francis Tresham.

4. Fawkes was found with 36 barrels of gunpowder. There was enough gunpowder to reduce the Houses of Parliament to rubble.

5. An Act of Parliament named 5 November as a day of thanksgiving for the “joyful day of deliverance”. This act was in force until 1859.

Next, you can head over to Plan Bee's website for some printable activity resources:

Bonfire Night Anagrams

Try out the Bonfire Night Anagrams by Plan Bee. Picture: Plan Bee

Bonfire Night Word Searches

Try the Bonfire Night Word Searches by Plan Bee. Picture: Plan Bee

Colour in the fireworks

Get colouring with the kids with these free printable templates. Picture: Plan Bee

You can find these and so much more at Plan Bee.