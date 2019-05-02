Man sparks fury by asking Reddit if he can kick his pregnant wife out of their home

The man's loyalty was put to the test by his pregnant wife. Picture: GETTY

A father-to-be complained about his pregnant wife's mood and disdain for his cooking skills

The internet has been whipped into an angry mob after a man has asked Reddit if it's ok for him to kick his pregnant wife out of their shared home.

He explained: "My wife is pregnant with our daughter. Initially we were really happy and excited about it. But then, she starts acting like a nut job. She gets angry and irritated for small things, insults me when she doesn't like the food I make, starts acting insecure and accuses me of losing attraction for her."

The husband went on to explain how a huge argument over chicken sandwiches put their relationship at breaking point, and he soon found himself catching the eye of other women.

He added: "Yesterday a random girl starts flirting with me after the gym and asked me if I wanted to meet up with her for some drinks. I rejected her and told her that I was married. And when I got home, my wife started to hug me and apologise."

4000 people criticised the man's argument. Picture: GETTY

In a further twist to the plot, it transpired that the man's wife had concocted a plan that a friend of hers would flirt with him in a test of loyalty.

Despite him passing the test, the anonymous internet user was left so infuriated at the scheme that he now wants his wife out of their shared home.

He asked: "I'm really p****d. I'm done with her antics. Would I be the a****le if I ask her to move out?"

Over 4000 people flocked to comment on the post and condemn the father-to-be

READ MORE: Pregnant women are obsessed with this razor extension to help shave legs while standing upright