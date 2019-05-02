Man sparks fury by asking Reddit if he can kick his pregnant wife out of their home

2 May 2019, 16:02 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 16:31

The man's loyalty was put to the test by his pregnant wife
The man's loyalty was put to the test by his pregnant wife. Picture: GETTY

A father-to-be complained about his pregnant wife's mood and disdain for his cooking skills

The internet has been whipped into an angry mob after a man has asked Reddit if it's ok for him to kick his pregnant wife out of their shared home.

He explained: "My wife is pregnant with our daughter. Initially we were really happy and excited about it. But then, she starts acting like a nut job. She gets angry and irritated for small things, insults me when she doesn't like the food I make, starts acting insecure and accuses me of losing attraction for her."

The husband went on to explain how a huge argument over chicken sandwiches put their relationship at breaking point, and he soon found himself catching the eye of other women.

He added: "Yesterday a random girl starts flirting with me after the gym and asked me if I wanted to meet up with her for some drinks. I rejected her and told her that I was married. And when I got home, my wife started to hug me and apologise."

4000 people criticised the man's argument
4000 people criticised the man's argument. Picture: GETTY

In a further twist to the plot, it transpired that the man's wife had concocted a plan that a friend of hers would flirt with him in a test of loyalty.

Despite him passing the test, the anonymous internet user was left so infuriated at the scheme that he now wants his wife out of their shared home.

He asked: "I'm really p****d. I'm done with her antics. Would I be the a****le if I ask her to move out?"

Over 4000 people flocked to comment on the post and condemn the father-to-be

READ MORE: Pregnant women are obsessed with this razor extension to help shave legs while standing upright

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The lady posted on MumsNet to check if she was out of line

Woman on MumsNet slammed for getting Hollywood wax before giving birth
This £6.99 plate from Aldi has made dinnertime much easier

Mum raves about £6.99 Aldi plate that gets her kid to eat dinner with no tantrums
Two young girls were pictured wearing gym gear and working out

Shape Magazine slammed for putting sports bras on kids as young as four
Neil Markham appeared on This Morning with his daughter Ella

Dad challenges trolls who targeted his daughter with Down's syndrome after he posted a video of her dancing at a football match
Viewers were shocked when the woman admitted to feeding her son an electrocuted pigeon

This Morning viewers alarmed by mum who feeds son, three, ROADKILL to save cash

Trending on Heart

Tom Daley

Tom Daley reveals the real reason he will not share pictures of his son

Celebrities

Tesco Bank Holiday opening times

Bank Holiday opening times: Supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Asda, Aldi & more
Michelle Keegan on the Our Girl set

Michelle Keegan warns Our Girl season four will 'rip the heart out of viewers'

TV & Movies

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover
Billie Faiers was in tears during last night's episode

Billie Faiers slams 'selfish' dad as he's kicked off flight for being drunk and almost misses Maldives wedding

Celebrities

Katie Price looked unrecognisable following her third facelift

Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'

Celebrities