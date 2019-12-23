Genius mum claims homemade ‘Christmas morning box’ is the key to a stress-free day

A mum has revealed her Christmas day life hack. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook

By Naomi Bartram

Christmas might be a day of goodwill, but more often than not the festivities can end in a big family argument.

Whether you forgot batteries for the kids’ toys, or lost your new bracelet amid the chaos of wrapping paper - things don’t always run smoothly.

But now one mum has come up with a genius way to make sure the morning goes without a hitch.

Taking to Facebook, Aimee Jennings posted a photo of her ‘survival box’ for Christmas Day, which contains everything you need to keep the peace, from bin bags to batteries.

Seen this on Facebook so obviously I wanted one. Christmas morning box, everything you need for the morning, bin bags,... Posted by Aimee Jennings on Sunday, 22 December 2019

After seeing a similar idea on her social media, the mum wrote: “Christmas morning box, everything you need for the morning, bin bags, batteries, pen and paper (to note who things are from), scissors, mini screwdrivers and little bags for small parts.

“All in a little box so you aren’t running round like mad trying to find things and watch the kids.”

And other parents went wild for the idea, as one wrote: “We need to make one,” and another said: “Absolute life hack!”

While a third added: "Best idea ever. I've spent the past three Christmases scrounging for batteries."

This comes after a survey revealed Brits are most likely to have their first row as early as 10:13am on Christmas Day.

The research - by Travelodge - surveyed 2,000 British households to see how they celebrate December 25th and found that that the average family has five rows on the big day.

After the morning bust up, the second family feud is thought to be started by the children of the family, and occurs just over two hours later at 12.24pm.

There’s then set to be another argument between 1pm and 3pm, with another at around 3:30pm.

With bellies full and the booze still flowing, another row is set to break out at 6.05pm - when 15% of families fight for control of the remote control.

As the cold winter’s evening draws in and the cheese board comes out, 7.25pm is the time of the next bust up with the last argument at 10.15pm.