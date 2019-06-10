New mum causes fierce debate after BANNING smoker husband from looking after baby

By Naomi Bartram

An "overprotective" parent has been slammed after refusing to let her husband spend time with their daughter alone.

One mum has caused a fierce debate online after she admitted to stopping her husband from spending one-on-one time with their daughter because he smokes.

Posting in on the parenting section of Reddit, the woman revealed her fears over her seven-month-old baby inhaling secondhand smoke and asked whether she was being overprotective.

She explained: "I've been told that I'm too precious with her since the day she was born, but it is being brought up in every single argument and I've had enough

"I simply don't see a reason for him to take her anywhere.

"It's not like he wants to go for a walk with her, all he ever asked was to take her to his parents (who smoke)."

Along with a string of other issues in their relationship, the woman went on to suggest him taking their daughter to visit her grandparents is “only to force me into being away from her."

Adding that her partner now has to ask for her approval before taking their baby out, the disgruntled mum went on to reveal that he's never changed his little girl’s dirty nappies, as she said: "Why can't he appreciate the good job I'm doing?"

Before concluding: "I KNOW I'm precious with her, no doubt! But I think it's a good thing and I wish he would appreciate me being a good mother rather than making me look like a lunatic."

Other users were quick to comment on the thread, with mums and dads divided over who's in the right.

One replied: "First, he's the dad. He should be able to take the baby wherever he wants. I agree with no homes that are smoked i, but he should be able to take the baby without you there."

Another added: "Sounds like he isn't doing much to help raise your child but you also aren't letting him do much.Your stance against him spending alone time with her is probably making him feel more and more distant every day.”

While a third agreed: "He's her father. He doesn't need a reason or to justify his desire to spend time alone with her. That said, it sounds like he isn't contributing much. How does he get away with never changing a diaper or giving a bath? "

Jumping to the defence of the mother, another said: "She has good reason to believe he won't take care of her if he won't change a diaper. I would not trust him with her either, biological connection or not."

"Sounds like he isn't doing much to help raise your child but you also aren't letting him do much," someone else commented.