Mum horrified as unusual black mark in baby’s mouth turns out to be cardboard

A mum panicked when she found a black mark in her baby's mouth. Picture: Getty

By Naomi Bartram

One parent took her baby to the GP over this mysterious health issue.

After rushing her daughter to the doctor with a dark mark inside her mouth, a mum was shocked find out it was actually a piece of cardboard.

Darian Depreta - who lives is America - became worried when she noticed the mystery black blemish suddenly appear on the roof of her baby Bella’s mouth.

When she failed to get it off, Darian immediately called her partner, her mother, and her best friend before making an urgent doctor’s appointment.

At first, Darian was told that Bella must have a birthmark she hadn’t noticed, but after two specialists were then called, the experts discovered the mark wasn’t a growth, but a small piece of cardboard.

In a post on Facebook, the mum wrote: “So I’m playing with Bella today and notice the roof of her mouth is black. I try wiping it to see if it would come off, and it didn’t.

So I’m playing with Bella today and notice the roof of her mouth is black. I try wiping it to see if it would come off,... Posted by Darian Depreta on Thursday, 30 May 2019

“I make her a doctors appointment that was about 30 minutes from the time I noticed her mouth.

“I get to the doctors and the Nurse Practitioner tried to wipe it, and said she had never seen anything like it . She decides to consult with the doctors and they suggest maybe a birthmark. I INSISTED it was not because I always look in her mouth and clean it.

Read More: Mum’s innocent pic of her cradling baby in shower looks rude because of optical illusion

“I’m now being told that my daughter will be set up with 2 specialists. After insisting it wasn’t a birthmark on the roof of her mouth, the NP decided to take another look at this medical mystery.”

Admitting her embarrassment when she found out the truth, Darian added: “ONLY TO FIND OUT IT WAS CARDBOARD FROM A BOX BELLA CHEWED STUCK TO THE ROOF OF HER MOUTH.

“I can never show my face in that office again. I cried/laughed for a solid 5 minutes straight.”

After some criticism, Darian explained that Bella is teething and so must have found a box to chew on.

Read More: Mum reveals genius hack that stops her baby waking up early

While the worried mum took the box away from her little one, Bella managed to get away with at least one piece of soggy cardboard still in her mouth, which became firmly lodged.

The post has since been liked by over 30k people and lots more parents have shared their own experiences.

One replied: "I put my daughter in the car last week and all of a sudden I see some red liquid coming out of her hand. I thought she had a gushing wound and freaked out. It was a melted crayon..."

While a second added: "I insisted my son had a nasty cavity after discovering a huge black spot in his molar that I could no remove with anything. It was a strawberry seed."