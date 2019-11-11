Mum imposes total tech ban on kids and says she 'couldn't believe how easy it was'

The mum from California has raved about the results of her tech ban. Picture: Facebook/Molly DeFrank

The mum has urged others to follow suit as she raved about the amazing result it has had on her children

A mum who imposed a total tech ban on her 'screen dependent' children has raved about the amazing result it has had - and urged other parents to follow suit.

Mummy blogger Molly DeFrank, from California, shared a photo of her four children reading together in bed to her Facebook page.

She wrote alongside it: "We did not stage this photo.

"Months ago we removed screen time from our kids. Why? Because my precious babies were acting like demogorgons. And Mama don't play.

"We'd only allowed an hour a day, but still, the screens apparently muted their creativity, caused grumpiness, fighting and whining. I was not into it. So we pulled the plug, literally. They protested for a hot minute and then we all moved on. I could not believe how easy it was. Seriously, it was like I had my kids back.

"I watched my kids go from screen-dependent to cooperatively playing, creating and even making their own "school." I couldn't believe how easy it was.Certainly, technology can be useful in its right place...but after a quick assessment of my babies' behavior, I knew we needed a technology overhaul.

She claims that the ban has completely overhauled her family life. Picture: Facebook

"A few Saturdays into our screen detox, my kids woke up one by one and saw my husband and I reading in bed. They grabbed their own books and joined us. At restaurants they bring a stack of books instead of propped ipads. My daughter has grown five reading levels in seven months.

"I can't recommend a family screen overhaul enough. Have you tried it? What happened?"

The photo, which has now gone viral, has attracted a number of comments praising the blogger for her actions.

One mum wrote: "We did this recently (like you, we already had limited screen time before) and we've had the *same* phenomenal experience.

Molly has banned her kids from using tech. Picture: Facebook

"We may never go back. We homeschool, so my teens do have some schooling they do online, but for now they only use the laptop as a tool, not for entertainment. Their phones are call/text only. We do allow audiobooks as long as they don't interfere with interpersonal relationships."

Another added: "My kids were raised before the days of screens.￼ We did not have a television. Neighbor kids always said there was so much fun at our house. That’s because our kids were creative. Same thing as no screen time!￼"

