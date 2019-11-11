Parents go wild for £6.99 Aldi playhouse that kids can colour in themselves

This Aldi playhouse has gone viral. Picture: Aldi

By Naomi Bartram

Aldi have designed a playhouse which is sure to keep children happy over the holidays.

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be looking for some gift ideas for the children in your family.

Well, now Aldi has got you covered as they’re selling a unique playhouse which is bound to keep kids entertained for a few hours.

The specially designed ‘colour in’ playhouse comes in a range of designs – an igloo, Santa’s grotto and a nativity scene - and allows little ones to scribble to their heart's content.

Featuring different patterns to decorate, the playhouse is even big enough for kids to play inside when they’re done being creative.

The Nativity House is just £6.99. Picture: Aldi

What’s more, it only costs £6.99 and comes flat-packed so you won’t struggle to hide it at the back of your wardrobe until Christmas morning.

Read More: Mum shares 'genius' £1 trick for protecting carpets from muddy pram wheels

The description states: “If your little one loves getting creative, this make and colour your own playhouse is a perfect way to get the festive season started.

Read More: Mamas & Papas collapses into administration just six days after Mothercare goes bust

Aldi is selling a playhouse for £6.99. Picture: Aldi

“Let them create their very own space with their very own design thanks to this amazing colour in playhouse. Perfect for igniting their creativity and encouraging them to make up their own ideas."

And unsurprisingly, the house is a hit with parents with one mum-of-three raving about the playhouse in the Aldi Shoppers UK group on Facebook.

The excited woman said: “So I got this for my 3 children (ages 10, 7 and 1) gave it to them this morning with a pack of the crafty pastel highlighter pens (also aldi) and they have coloured and played with it all day!

“Such a hit! with my 7 year old especially, so much so that he has put it on his bed (top bunk) and is currently fast asleep in it, legs hanging out!

“At £6.99 am now considering getting 1 or 2 more out of the range. Total win!”

And other mums were quick to agree, saying they had already ordered one for their own families.

Unfortunately, they're so popular so far that the playhouse has already sold out online, but check out your nearest store to see whether they are in stock.

Find your nearest Aldi here.