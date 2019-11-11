Parents go wild for £6.99 Aldi playhouse that kids can colour in themselves

11 November 2019, 14:40 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 14:43

This Aldi playhouse has gone viral
This Aldi playhouse has gone viral. Picture: Aldi
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Aldi have designed a playhouse which is sure to keep children happy over the holidays.

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be looking for some gift ideas for the children in your family.

Well, now Aldi has got you covered as they’re selling a unique playhouse which is bound to keep kids entertained for a few hours.

The specially designed ‘colour in’ playhouse comes in a range of designs – an igloo, Santa’s grotto and a nativity scene - and allows little ones to scribble to their heart's content.

Featuring different patterns to decorate, the playhouse is even big enough for kids to play inside when they’re done being creative.

The Nativity House is just £6.99
The Nativity House is just £6.99. Picture: Aldi

What’s more, it only costs £6.99 and comes flat-packed so you won’t struggle to hide it at the back of your wardrobe until Christmas morning.

Read More: Mum shares 'genius' £1 trick for protecting carpets from muddy pram wheels

The description states: “If your little one loves getting creative, this make and colour your own playhouse is a perfect way to get the festive season started.

Read More: Mamas & Papas collapses into administration just six days after Mothercare goes bust

Aldi is selling a playhouse for £6.99
Aldi is selling a playhouse for £6.99. Picture: Aldi

“Let them create their very own space with their very own design thanks to this amazing colour in playhouse. Perfect for igniting their creativity and encouraging them to make up their own ideas."

And unsurprisingly, the house is a hit with parents with one mum-of-three raving about the playhouse in the Aldi Shoppers UK group on Facebook.

The excited woman said: “So I got this for my 3 children (ages 10, 7 and 1) gave it to them this morning with a pack of the crafty pastel highlighter pens (also aldi) and they have coloured and played with it all day!

“Such a hit! with my 7 year old especially, so much so that he has put it on his bed (top bunk) and is currently fast asleep in it, legs hanging out!

“At £6.99 am now considering getting 1 or 2 more out of the range. Total win!”

And other mums were quick to agree, saying they had already ordered one for their own families.

Unfortunately, they're so popular so far that the playhouse has already sold out online, but check out your nearest store to see whether they are in stock.

Find your nearest Aldi here.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The mum from California has raved about the results of her tech ban

Mum imposes total tech ban on kids and says she 'couldn't believe how easy it was'
Tamara Ecclestone has put up her Christmas decorations

Tamara Ecclestone divides fans as she decorates lavish Christmas tree six weeks before the big day

Celebrities

Parents have praised the "genius" buggy hack online.

Mum shares 'genius' £1 trick for protecting carpets from muddy pram wheels
Mamas & Papas will continue to trade from 26 shops, saving more than 600 jobs.

Mamas & Papas collapses into administration just six days after Mothercare goes bust
The bargain kit only cost £4 and is a nice touch on a classic advent calendar

Mum shares 'genius' DIY advent calendar hack that only cost her £10 and parents are impressed

Trending on Heart

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec has hit back at fix claims

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result

Strictly Come Dancing

Piers went head to head in a fierce debate today

Piers Morgan slams school for banning children from playing tag in furious rant on GMB

TV & Movies

The supermarket giant has axed chips from children’s menus in all its cafés.

Parents furious as Sainsbury's bans children from eating chips – offering 'healthy' alternatives instead

Food & Health

Jessica Fox has announced her engagement

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces engagement to musician boyfriend Nicholas Willes

TV & Movies

Paddy McGuinness teased a Phoenix Club reboot

Phoenix Nights ‘to return’ as Paddy McGuinness hints at Peter Kay TV comeback

TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb is due to start on 17 November

I'm A Celeb bosses 'on red alert' as bush fires rage just 10km from camp

TV & Movies