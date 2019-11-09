Mamas & Papas collapses into administration just six days after Mothercare goes bust

Mamas & Papas will continue to trade from 26 shops, saving more than 600 jobs. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The nursery brand and manufacturer is closing six of its UK stores – here's the full list of axed branches.

Mamas & Papas has announced it's going into pre-packed administration and will close six of its UK stores.

Just days after rival brand Mothercare went bust, the children's clothing and pushchair retailer revealed it was making 73 staff instantly redundant and putting a further 54 jobs at risk.

Pulling stores off the high-street in Aberdeen, Fareham, Leamington, Lincoln, Milton Keynes and Preston, the British company admitted it was necessary to save the business.

Bosses believe in-branch sales are dwindling due to the fact that more customers are choosing to shop online, however its remaining 26 stores and concessions will continue to trade as normal.

Read more: Cafe replace their gingerbread men with ‘gingerbread gender neutral people’, but not everyone is happy

Mamas & Papas is closing six of its UK stores. Picture: Getty

Mamas & Papas chief executive Riccardo Cincotta said: “These actions are always difficult but they are also necessary in a challenging market to ensure Mamas & Papas achieves its considerable future potential.

“We remain fully focused on maintaining our position as the UK’s most popular nursery brand.

“We will continue to review our store portfolio in the light of customers’ changing behaviour and we remain fully committed to an omni-channel offering that reflects their evolving needs.”

Read more: Mum shares 'genius' DIY advent calendar hack that only cost her £10 and parents are impressed

The children's clothing and pushchair retailer is going into pre-packed administration. Picture: Getty

Mamas & Papas was originally founded in Huddersfield in 1981 by David and Luisa Scacchetti.

The duo first started the business in the hope they would bring Italian design to the British baby buggy market.

In 2014, they sold the company to private equity firm Bluegem Capital following a restructuring process.

Read more: Mum praised for genius hack which she uses to get kids to do chores

In the wake of the news, managing partner at Bluegem, Marco Capello, said: "As long-term owners of the business, we remain fully committed to supporting Mamas & Papas on its growth journey.

“The business now has a solid platform from which to achieve this ambition, so we can look forward to the future with confidence.”

British baby brand Mothercare collapsed and went bust earlier this week.

The children's store, which first hit the high-street in 1961, announced it was shutting down 79 branches across the country, causing the loss of 2,500 jobs.