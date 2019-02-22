Study shows primary school homework is 'too difficult' for parents

Many parents will relate to struggling with their kids homework. Picture: Getty

Only a third of parents feel comfortable helping their child with homework according to a new study.

It's a fact of life as a parent that the time will eventually come when you have to assist with homework, but not everyone is finding this as easy as it sounds.

A new study has revealed that only a third of parents feel confident in helping kids with their school work at home.

The findings have come from a survey of 1000 parents by Oxford Home Schooling, a home education course company.

A third of those surveys didn't feel confident attempting their kids homework. Picture: Getty

The survey gave the parents three typical Year 3 homework questions written by a real primary school teacher and shockingly only 1 in 16 participants could answer them all correctly.

The questions were in line with Key Stage Two syllabuses for English Maths and Science.

A quarter of those who participated in the study said that they felt "pressurised" when asked by their child to help and three quarters of participants admitted to using the internet for help.

More than 1 in 10 also confessed they get virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa for help.

Only 38% of parents asked correctly answered the following mathematic question: "What is 23/6 as a mixed number?"

Dr Nick Smith principal at Oxford Home Schooling said: “The results of the survey are quite surprising, but they will probably resonate with many parents across the country,"