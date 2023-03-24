When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

24 March 2023, 14:22

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom
Primary school places will be released from mid April 2023. Picture: Alamy

When and how do you find out about primary school places for 2023? And what can you do if you're not happy with your spot? Here's all the details you need for offers day including the time they're released.

Parents of four year olds across England will be patiently waiting until after Easter to find out what primary schools their children have been accepted into for the starting academic year in 2023 - so when do we find out exactly?

Since September 2022, those with kids ready to start school would have been researching and visiting all the primary schools in their local area before going online to fill out the application form.

Choosing four primary schools in total, parents would have ordered their local schools in order of importance to them and have been patiently waiting ever since.

So when do you find out what school your child got into for 2023? And how do they let you know?

Here's all the important details including what to do if you're not happy with the place you've been given.

Primary school children learning in a classroom
Primary school applications were completed by January 15 2023. Picture: Alamy

When and what time are primary school places released?

The primary school application deadline was January 15, 2023, meaning parents have done nothing but wait to hear from their local councils ever since.

This year, all primary school places will be allocated and told to parents on April 17. In regards to time, they are generally available to view from midnight online.

Read more: Spring Budget 2023: What are the new childcare rules?

Read more: Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

How do you find out about primary school places?

If you applied online, you can log on via your local council's website to see your offer, otherwise a letter will be sent in the post on April 17.

Children playing in primary school playground
Children from four years old will begin their education journey from September 2023. Picture: Alamy

What can you do if you're not happy with your child's school offer?

You have a number of options on what to do after your child has been given a primary school spot:

  • Accept your choice - how to do so will be alongside your offers letter.
  • Waiting lists - you can check where your child is on waiting lists at other schools using the 'waiting lists' page on your local council's website.
  • Apply for a different school - you can contact your local School Admissions team if you now want to apply for a school you didn't apply for originally. You can do this to also be added to a waiting list for a school you named as a lower preference.
  • Appeal - you have the right to appeal to an independent panel for a place at any of your preferred schools that haven’t offered you a place.

It's important to not reject your first school offer until you have secured another place.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Easter goodies including hot cross buns and mini chocolate eggs

When is Easter 2023 and when do schools break up?

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to jewellery and huge cake on her birthday

Showbiz

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When are primary school places announced 2023? Date and time revealed

The government is extending free childcare to include babies as young as nine months.

Spring Budget 2023: What are the new childcare rules?

News

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter at the farm with some lambs

Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Showbiz

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night

Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

Showbiz

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

TV & Movies

Love Island's Lana and Ron in pictures after the show

Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

TV & Movies

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

A waiter has fumed at tourists who tipped 10%

Waiter slams tourists who leave £57 on £569 bill after ‘perfect’ service

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Ed Sheeran in glasses alongside his new documentary trailer

Ed Sheeran documentary The Sum Of It All: Release date, how to watch and what to expect

TV & Movies

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Celebrities

Amy Hart has revealed she had to seek medical help

Amy Hart seeks medical help for baby after fans spot 'blue tinge' around his mouth

Showbiz

Shannon from MAFS Australia is now an Uber Eats delivery driver

Married at First Sight Australia's Shannon Adams 'becomes a delivery driver after filming'

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran released Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract

Ed Sheeran new song Eyes Closed: Lyrics, music video and meaning revealed

Celebrities

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has opened up about renewing her vows to her husband.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma renewed their vows before his dementia diagnosis

Showbiz

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Celebrities