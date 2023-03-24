When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

On Air Now
24 March 2023, 14:22
When and how do you find out about primary school places for 2023? And what can you do if you're not happy with your spot? Here's all the details you need for offers day including the time they're released.
Parents of four year olds across England will be patiently waiting until after Easter to find out what primary schools their children have been accepted into for the starting academic year in 2023 - so when do we find out exactly?
Since September 2022, those with kids ready to start school would have been researching and visiting all the primary schools in their local area before going online to fill out the application form.
Choosing four primary schools in total, parents would have ordered their local schools in order of importance to them and have been patiently waiting ever since.
So when do you find out what school your child got into for 2023? And how do they let you know?
Here's all the important details including what to do if you're not happy with the place you've been given.
The primary school application deadline was January 15, 2023, meaning parents have done nothing but wait to hear from their local councils ever since.
This year, all primary school places will be allocated and told to parents on April 17. In regards to time, they are generally available to view from midnight online.
If you applied online, you can log on via your local council's website to see your offer, otherwise a letter will be sent in the post on April 17.
You have a number of options on what to do after your child has been given a primary school spot:
It's important to not reject your first school offer until you have secured another place.