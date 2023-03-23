Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids. Picture: TikTok/ beautyby_hd

By Alice Dear

The horrible Thomas the Tank Engine video appeared on YouTube Kids as her two-year-old was watching.

A mum has shared a warning to parents after her two-year-old child stumbled across a terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video.

The woman says she "doesn't even have the words" after discovering the shocking video on YouTube Kids, and has told parents to "beware" of the content found on the site.

She shared a video of the video on TikTok, writing: "Parents, beware if you let your children watch YouTube Kids! I was shocked when this video popped up while my two-year-old was watching."

The video shows beloved childhood character Thomas the Tank Engine saying: "I'm gonna chug, I'm gonna chew I', gonna-", before the face of the train changes and says: "I'm going to kill the lot of you."

Posting the video to her TikTok page, the mum wrote: "I don't even have the words for this 😤 Needless to say we are looking for a different subscription."

People have been commenting of the post, sharing their own concerns over the video she found.

The video was found by the mum's two-year-old on YouTube Kids. Picture: TikTok/ beautyby_hd

One person commented: "Yeah I deleted YouTube kids long time ago. I was tired of blocking accounts and new account just kept popping up everyday."

Another wrote: "Never going to let my kids get Youtube Kids."

A third posted: "Woah how did this slip through the cracks?"

The YouTube Kids parental guide states: "Our automated systems select content from the broader universe of videos on YouTube.

"We work hard to exclude content that's not suitable for children. But we can't manually review all videos, and no automated system is perfect. If you find something inappropriate, you can block it or report it for fast review.”

