Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

23 March 2023, 16:30

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids
Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids. Picture: TikTok/ beautyby_hd
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The horrible Thomas the Tank Engine video appeared on YouTube Kids as her two-year-old was watching.

A mum has shared a warning to parents after her two-year-old child stumbled across a terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video.

The woman says she "doesn't even have the words" after discovering the shocking video on YouTube Kids, and has told parents to "beware" of the content found on the site.

She shared a video of the video on TikTok, writing: "Parents, beware if you let your children watch YouTube Kids! I was shocked when this video popped up while my two-year-old was watching."

The video shows beloved childhood character Thomas the Tank Engine saying: "I'm gonna chug, I'm gonna chew I', gonna-", before the face of the train changes and says: "I'm going to kill the lot of you."

Watch the shocking video here:

Posting the video to her TikTok page, the mum wrote: "I don't even have the words for this 😤 Needless to say we are looking for a different subscription."

People have been commenting of the post, sharing their own concerns over the video she found.

The video was found by the mum's two-year-old on YouTube Kids
The video was found by the mum's two-year-old on YouTube Kids. Picture: TikTok/ beautyby_hd

One person commented: "Yeah I deleted YouTube kids long time ago. I was tired of blocking accounts and new account just kept popping up everyday."

Another wrote: "Never going to let my kids get Youtube Kids."

A third posted: "Woah how did this slip through the cracks?"

The YouTube Kids parental guide states: "Our automated systems select content from the broader universe of videos on YouTube.

"We work hard to exclude content that's not suitable for children. But we can't manually review all videos, and no automated system is perfect. If you find something inappropriate, you can block it or report it for fast review.”

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to jewellery and huge cake on her birthday

Showbiz

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When are primary school places announced 2023? Date and time revealed

The government is extending free childcare to include babies as young as nine months.

Spring Budget 2023: What are the new childcare rules?

News

There is no minimum legal age at which ear piercing can be offered in the UK but many shops have their own policies.

Body piercer praised for refusing to pierce newborn baby's ears

Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'

Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'

Trending on Heart

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran has given fans glimpses inside his huge home

Where does Ed Sheeran live? Inside his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate

Showbiz

Cerberus the dog was killed off in Coronation Street

Why did Coronation Street dog Cerberus leave the soap and who owns him?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow midi dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

MAFS Australia drama as Bronte dumps Harrison

The truth behind MAFS Australia star Bronte Schofield's 'fake' split from Harrison Boon

TV & Movies

A look inside MAFS star Melissa's business

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Melinda Willis' business and net worth

TV & Movies

Supermarket opening times for Easter revealed

Easter supermarket opening hours on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra working in family's shop after quitting soap role of 12 years

EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra working in family's shop after quitting soap role of 12 years

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla: Age, husband and weight loss journey

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran shares update on wife Cherry following tumour diagnosis

Ed Sheeran shares health update on wife Cherry Seaborn following tumour diagnosis

Celebrities

A woman is selling her home after living in it for more than 100 years

Great grandma, 104, selling her childhood home after living in it for more than a century

Sue Radford crashed her car this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford involved in shock crash leaving family car destroyed

Celebrities

The Chase contestant Debbie has sadly passed away

The Chase contestant tragically dies a week after show aired

TV & Movies

Potholes in England and Wales will take 11 years and £14billion to repair

Potholes in England and Wales will take 11 years and £14billion to repair