Mum left in tears over backlash to her baby's 'different' name

A mum has been left in tears over cruel trolls. Picture: TikTok @lianajadee/Instagram @liana_jadee

Social media star Liana Jane has been left in tears after her son's unique name was criticised.

Liana Jade and her partner Connor Darlington - who are also social media influencers - decided to call their son Koazy (pronounced Cosy).

After this name was cruelly mocked on a recent podcast, Liana has now shared a tearful video on TikTok defending herself.

Speaking to her followers, the star - who goes by the TikTok name @lianajadee said: "People have said we called him Koazy because he was cosy in the womb.

“But no. It was a name we already had and as I was getting so heavily pregnant, people were saying 'he's so cosy in your belly.”

"It confirmed to us that is what we should name him… we were like 'Oh my God, it's meant to be,'" adding that "I wasn't trying to name him anything for a flex."

She continued: "I knew everyone wasn't going to love the name so I am not going to sit here defending it.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But it's just different when there's this comment section open on such a big influencer's video of people, fully grown adults, just sat there slandering my baby's name."

The influencer added she thinks it’s ‘cruel’ that people are criticising anybody’s choice of baby name.

People were quick to share their support, with one person writing: "Koazy is a cute name it fits him soo well it's so sweet and cute [...] DONT listen [to] them [...]."

"My family disagreed with our baby name… we're in the UK and called our baby Randy.. they hated it and I don't give a hoot! Ignore them love,” said someone else.

A third said: “I honestly don’t know how people can attack babies!! I LOVE unusual names and I think Koazy is such an adorable name!! 🥰🥰”

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan added: “I think it’s a gorgeous name! People have too much time on their hands honestly 🤍”.