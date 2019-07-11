From Prince William to Cyanide: These are the baby names you're legally not allowed to use

Giving your child an eccentric name is one thing, but some of these are REALLY something else.

Some people struggle with naming their children - they want something unique, but not too ridiculous - but they also don't want to go with an overused one.

However, a few parents went so overboard with their 'different' name choices that they were legally prevented from naming their babies that, here's what they are...

III

A couple from New Zealand had the authorities step in when they tried to name their baby daughter using Roman numerals.

They insisted that they wanted to name her "Three", but were prohobied from naming her with any kind of numerals. Probably for the best,

Nutella

A lovely sweet treat to have on your toast yes. A baby name? Absolutely not.

French judges ruled against the name after a Nutella-obsessed pair tried to name their daughter after the nutty spread and they named her the more suitable Ella.

Cyanide

Yes, really. Someone from Wales genuinely tried to name their newborn after a lethal poison.

Funnily enough, she wasn't allowed to name her tot after the substance that killed Adolf Hitler.

@

A Chinese couple wanted to name their kid something nice and simple, so thought they would opt for a symbol.

The 'at' used in emails was denied as a name choice by authorities, although they insisted it would stand for 'ai-ta' which means 'love him'.

Prince William

We all love Wills here in the UK, but one French couple took their love for the royals a little too far.

They tried to name their son 'Prince William', but a judge ruled against it as they believed this would lead to a lifetime of mockery.

Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116

We don't even know where to begin with this one. Imagine having to spell out that one in Starbucks.

Parents from Sweden opted for this unusual name, which is apparently pronounced "Albin", after they were fined for not naming their son before his fifth birthday.

Friday

The Italian government stepped in and branded the name Friday "ridiculous and shameful" after a couple decided to name their child after the best day of the week.

Apparently, days of the week aren't permitted as names... maybe they should've opted for a season instead?

