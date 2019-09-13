School introduces fines for parents who pick up their children late

The college is charging parents $10 every 15 minutes they are late to pick up their children. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One college in Australia has put a new procedure in place to charge parents who leave their children at school after hours.

Independent Islamic school Al Siraat College in Victoria, Australia, has gone to extreme measures to ensure their students are being picked up on time.

The college have introduced a new rule that sees parents charged for being late to pick up their children.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan hits out at his former school as they ban girls from wearing skirts

The new procedure, which came into action at the school last month, works by charging parents $10 for every 15 minutes their child is late being picked up.

Independent Islamic school Al Siraat College in Victoria, Australia, has gone to extreme measure to ensure their students are being picked up on time. Picture: Getty

Head of Operations at the school, Leah Hamel, said the changes are being made for child safety.

She said: “Child safety is our number one priority which is why we introduced the procedure that parents may receive a late pick up charge if their child/children stay after hours.”

Mrs Hamel told the Daily Mail Online that while they haven’t received much feedback from the parents about the new rules, they have see a “significant reduction” in the amount of late pick-ups.

Since the news surfaced, people have been debating if the new rule is fair.

Since the news surfaced, people have been debating if the new rule is fair. Picture: Getty

One person commented: “Totally fair. Collect your kids...teachers do their job and want to go home...they're not babysitters.”

Another wrote: “The staff need to be paid overtime and are missing out on time with their families. Some people have no respect for these facts and you need to hit them where it hurts - their pockets.”

But what do you think? Should parents be charged for being late?