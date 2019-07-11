Schools in Wales are allowing boys to wear skirts and girls to wear trousers

11 July 2019, 14:03 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 14:10

School uniforms will be overhauled
School uniforms will be overhauled. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The gender-neutral uniform will be enforced across Wales from September.

Schools all over Wales will be made to allow boys to wear skirts and girls to wear trousers as part of their school uniform, thanks to a new statutory guidance issued by the department of education.

Cheaper uniforms with gender-neutral options will be enforced all over the country later this year, in a bid to tackle rising costs of school uniforms.

School uniforms in Wales will have to allow gender-neutral options
School uniforms in Wales will have to allow gender-neutral options. Picture: Getty

The new guidance means that schools will have to completely revise their uniform codes to avoid exclusive deals that force parents to buy from a single supplier, also will make sure the uniforms are wide available and they'd need to avoid expensive logos and designs.

The rules will also banish separate dress codes for boys and girls, meaning that trousers, shorts and skirts can be worn by everyone.

Kirsty Williams, the Welsh minister for education, said of the new guidance: “It gave us an opportunity to look at the rather outdated way we look at uniforms, with lists of items for girls and lists for boys, which was a very old fashioned way of looking at how children should dress for school".

The brand new rules will also be applied to PE kits, which can often be very expensive.

On average a school uniform will cost a family about £300 per child at some schools for every item needed, so the new rules will hopefully tackle how expensive this can be for families who simply cannot afford it.

Read more: Parents' shock as school ditches uniform and replaces with tracksuit

The new move will save a lot of money for parents who struggle to afford uniforms
The new move will save a lot of money for parents who struggle to afford uniforms. Picture: Getty

Parents in Wales will be able to lodge complaints from September onwards is schools don't comply with the guidance, as the new rules will kick in when the new school term begins.

Wales’s decision to use statutory guidance to enforce the new rules is in contrast with England, where the Department for Education has only voluntary guidelines.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The mum has demanded an apology after the police visited her house (left: stock image)

Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'
Some of these baby names have taken it too far

From Prince William to Cyanide: These are the baby names you're legally not allowed to use
This is how much you can get fined for term-time holidays

Can you take your kids out of school in term time and how much can you get fined?
If your child loves to act up you can sort that right out

Do you have a naughty child? You could get PAID to feature in a new documentary
The mum has praised her 'guardian angel' son

Mum reveals how 'angel' son discovered her breast cancer while breastfeeding

Trending on Heart

Michael starts to question his feelings toward Amber after last night's heart rate challenge

Michael questions his feelings for ex Amber after last night's heart rate challenge

TV & Movies

This plant could solve the snoring problem in your house

A £10 plant from Asda will stop your snoring and is backed by NASA
The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2019 has been revealed.

Who's in the Celebrity MasterChef 2019 line-up? From Vicky Pattison to Joey Essex

TV & Movies

Larry, who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the beloved British series, said: "It's so secret that I shouldn't really even be here."

Larry Lamb just spilled EVEN MORE details about the new Gavin and Stacey

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran showed off a shock new look online

Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Celebrities

A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios in Watford – the famous filming location in which Harry Potter was filmed.

Warner Bros fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Harry Potter studios in Watford

TV & Movies