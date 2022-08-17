Schools install CCTV to catch out parents breaking 'drop off' parking rules

Would you be happy with your child's school installing CCTV in the car park? Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

A handful of schools in the Lincolnshire area are putting the measures in place following complaints.

Schools in an area of England are installing CCTV cameras in their car parks to catch out parents who break rules during drop off and pick up times.

This comes after a headteacher at a Primary School in Nottingham agreed to hire CCTV cars to monitor parents after complaints reached new levels.

Now, Lincolnshire County Council are bringing in the same measures at a handful of schools in the area.

According to reports, the CCTV surveillance will be put in place for three to six months, with the impact being reviewed after this time.

Lincolnshire Council are bringing the measures into place in a bid to stop parents breaking parking rules. Picture: Getty

The goal is to stop parents from breaking parking rules at the schools and in surrounding areas when they drop off their children and pick them up in the afternoon, something that has left many residents in the areas furious.

Residents living around one of the schools having cameras installed previously blocked the roads with wheelie bins as a protest of bad parking.

Some schools in the area have received complaints from local residents. Picture: Alamy

According to Grimsby Live, the schools rolling out these measures are the ones where there have been the most complaints.

The publication claim that a council report detailing the changes read: "The new cameras will automatically capture any contraventions and send a case for review by the security operative.

"The security operative will review and issue PCN (penalty charge notice) if the contravention is confirmed."

It goes on: "Whilst there is a range of proposed new locations, the final number of new cameras will be dependent on the overall cost of the project.

"On completion, it is anticipated that 148 cameras will be fully digital including 16 cameras being introduced in the Town Centre."

The schools which will have cameras installed are: