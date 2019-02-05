A 27-year-old man wants to sue his parents because 'he didn't CONSENT to being born'

Raphael Samuel from Mumbai, India claims that he intends on taking legal action against his parents.

An Indian man wants to sue his parents for bringing him into the world without his 'consent'.

According to posts and reports circulating on Facebook, 27-year-old Raphael Samuel's 'child-free' views mean he may take his parents to court for giving birth to him without asking permission.

This bonkers news story has been doing the rounds in India and is now shocking readers on this side of the globe.

Raphael runs a Facebook page called Nihilanand which promotes the idea that "children shouldn't be made to suffer life".

He also posted a video on YouTube further elaborating his thoughts and reasons for considering legal action against his mother and father.

He says: "I want everyone in India and also the world to realise one thing. That they are born without their consent. I want them to understand that the don't owe their parents anything"

He also addresses some of the frequent questions he is asked about his unique opinions and explained what he means when he says he was born 'without consent'.

He explained: "None of us have consented to be here, we just came here. We came by our parents discretion. They had a certain joy by having us - at times we were a mistake - but either way we were not asked."

Samuel is not alone in these extreme beliefs as there is a growing number of people around the globe who claim to be a part of a group called VHEM (Voluntary Human Extinct Movement) who believe children should no longer be brought into the world.

They hold many reasons for why people should stop having children including easing the strain on Earth's resources and adopting children who are already on the planet and need parents.

