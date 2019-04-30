This Morning viewers alarmed by mum who feeds son, three, ROADKILL to save cash

30 April 2019, 14:16

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked by the mum's admission that she cooks roadkill for her child

This Morning viewers were in uproar earlier today when a guest on the show admitted to feeding her son roadkill to save cash.

Laura Ansbro, from Salisbury, shared her unusual money saving tip to a shocked Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - and viewers were disgusted.

Viewers were shocked when the woman admitted to feeding her son an electrocuted pigeon
She said: "You often, particularly over the summer, see animals by the side of the road that have been hit by cars.

"We see it and my husband checks, 'Yeah, it’s fresh' and we put it in the car and we would take it home and prepare it."

She went on to clarify that she would never eat a 'squashed' animal, but rather sought out those who had been 'bumped by cars'.

"If you go first thing in the morning, the heat of the sun hasn't been on it so it's likely to still be fresh," she added.

Laura, whose husband is a gamekeeper, also told the hosts that she had recently prepared a meal of electrocuted pigeon for her family.

Holly and Phil were alarmed by her admission
Viewers were quick to voice their shock on Twitter, with one writing: "#ThisMorning come on you've no way of knowing how fresh it is unless U hit it yourself.

Another added: "Did I just hear that right? Feeds childen road kill #ThisMorning."

A third joked: "Imagine seeing an electrocuted pigeon and being like “oooo that will go with some hummus and a nice salad. Here’s a tea towel, kids go fetch it” #ThisMorning".

And another chimed in with: "Only roadkill I’ve ever seen is squirrels, headgehogs, foxes, seagulls and the odd pigeon.. don’t fancy of that for dinner 📷 #ThisMorning".

