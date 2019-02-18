Campaign group worries unisex school toilets could cause young girls to feel 'period shame'

Some girls have reportedly been ashamed to use unisex toilets in schools. Picture: Getty

A feminist campaign group is claiming that unisex toilets could have a damaging effect on schoolgirls.

Feminist campaign group Women's Voices Wales claim that unisex toilets neglect the 'safety and dignity' of school girls.

This comes after a growing number of schools have scrapped separate sex loos to become more inclusive of transgender children.

Many schools have introduced unisex toilets. Picture: Getty

But reports in the Daily Express have revealed that some school girls are avoiding going to the toilet during the day due to the presence of boys in the toilets.

A consultation by the Welsh campaign group has found that young girls are feeling uncomfortable and too embarrassed to complain.

A parent of one secondary school girl told the paper: "She won't use the toilets and tries to last all day. Boys are always speculating on whether girls are having their periods according to how long they take in the toilet."

A spokeswoman for the campaign, Helen Raynor said: "No pupil should feel they are unable to use the toilet. No child should avoid school, or stop drinking water so they don't wee."

"Girls cannot 'hold periods in'".

Children's Commissioner for Wales, Professor Sally Holland, said: "The rights children have to safety, protection from harm and privacy belong to children and young people of all genders, including those who identify as transgender."